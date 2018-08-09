Jinder Mahal 'should be the inspiration' to WWE superstars, says Drew McIntyre

Jinder Mahal held the WWE title for more than six months in 2017 before losing it to AJ Styles in Manchester Jinder Mahal held the WWE title for more than six months in 2017 before losing it to AJ Styles in Manchester

Drew McIntyre feels Jinder Mahal is the perfect role model for WWE superstars who want to elevate their position to the higher levels.

Mahal was crowned WWE champion in 2017, a reign which lasted six months before coming to an end at the hands of AJ Styles on SmackDown in Manchester.

The push came after Mahal spent many years in the WWE mid-card and was seen by some as an attempt to maximise the company's popularity on the Indian subcontinent.

But McIntyre says it was the result of some very hard work by the 'Modern-Day Maharajah' and that others should learn from his example.

"A lot of people said I went away and benefitted from it and yeah I did, but I had to work extremely hard," he said.

"That's my story and then you look at someone like Jinder Mahal. He was re-hired because there was a shake-up and they needed people on the roster.

"He realised that was his second opportunity and he started working out like crazy, dieting like crazy, he cut out the alcohol.

"Everyone says 'oh the Indian market' but I can promise you Vince McMahon would never, ever use him as the face of the Indian market if he hadn't worked to look the way he looks and to improve himself on the microphone.

"It's there for you if you work hard in every single element of your game and I recommend you do it in WWE because the way I did it is difficult.

"There's only so many Drew McIntyres, Cody Rhodes and Juice Robinsons out there and everyone can't get rehired."