The Good, The Bad and The NXT: WWE's weekly winners and losers

Ronda Rousey won her debut Raw match this week as preparations for her first title shot continue

The penultimate week of wrestling action has been and gone ahead of SummerSlam and once again it was full of shocks and surprises as the build-up to The Biggest Party of The Summer continued to heat up.

Ronda Rousey has been excellent in all of her WWE matches so far

Good week

Ronda Rousey (Raw)

The former UFC champion had her first ever match on Raw this week and she was also given the opportunity to main event the show.

Rousey made light work of Alicia Fox as she forced the former Divas Champion to tap out to the armbar before celebrating with long-time friend Natalya.

Rousey is currently the favourite to win the Raw women's championship next weekend at SummerSlam when she takes on Alexa Bliss and her confidence-boosting win over Fox on Raw definitely got the attention of the champion who was at ringside.

Could Ronda lift her first WWE title in less than two weeks' time?

The New Day are heading to SummerSlam for a title match against the Bludgeon Brothers

The New Day (SmackDown)

The New Day have been somewhat lost ever since they became the longest reigning tag team champions in WWE history, but this week on SmackDown they defeated Sheamus and Cesaro to win the opportunity to fight for the blue brand's straps at SummerSlam.

The Bludgeon Brothers await Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E at The Biggest Party of the Summer, but since Harper and Rowan have brushed aside every challenge that has been put in front of them over the past few months, The New Day will be hoping that the numbers game can work to their advantage and bring them the gold once again.

Taynara Conti won the right to compete in the Mae Young Classic by beating Vanessa Borne on NXT

Taynara Conti (NXT)

Taynara Conti qualified for the second annual Mae Young Classic this week on NXT when she was able to defeat her longtime friend Vanessa Borne.

The 23-year-old was part of the competition last year but was knocked out in the first round by Lacey Evans, so she will be hoping that her luck is different this year.

Conti was part of the first-ever women's WrestleMania battle royal in April as she represented her native country of Brazil and is someone who is tipped to become a star in the women's division, which means that her involvement in the Mae Young Classic this summer could just be the beginning for the talented star.

Paul Heyman looked deeply upset at the demise of his relationship with Brock Lesnar

Bad Week

Paul Heyman (Raw)

While Paul Heyman's emotionally-driven interview was one of the best parts of this week's Raw, the content that the Advocate for The Beast Incarnate shared as part of the interview was heartbreaking.

He has been friends with Brock Lesnar for more than 16 years but admitted himself that after his altercation with his client last week, Lesnar hasn't been returning his calls.

Lesnar's future is unclear after his title defence at SummerSlam, which makes Heyman's future unclear as well, but it's Heyman who seems to be taking it badly since he was the one who was in tears as he explained to Renee Young that he would be unable to replace Lesnar, even if their friendship was actually over.

Aiden English again provided an inadvertent assist for Zelina Vega to beat Lana

Lana (SmackDown)

Lana faced Zelina Vega again this week once again in one-on-one action and while Lana has been showing a lot of improvement in the ring of late, her issues backstage with Aiden English have definitely become a problem.

English was told to wait in the backstage area during her match but when Rusev and Andrade 'Cien' Almas began brawling at ringside, he decided to come out and help.

English inadvertently knocked Almas into Lana, who was knocked over the top rope and into Vega's finisher. This is her second consecutive loss to Zelina and could lead to a mixed tag team match between all four stars at SummerSlam, where English will hopefully be banned from ringside.

Tomasso Ciampa defends his NXT title in a triple threat match at TakeOver

Tomasso Ciampa (NXT)

Tomasso Ciampa may be holding the NXT championship right now, but come Takeover: Brooklyn he doesn't even have to be pinned to lose that title since General Manager William Regal announced this week that he will be forced to defend the belt in a triple threat match that will also include Johnny Gargano and Aleister Black.

The three stars have had a number of issues over the past few weeks and given the brutality that Gargano and Ciampa have put each other through since the beginning of the year, this will definitely not be the kind of match that Ciampa wanted for his first title defence.