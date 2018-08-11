WWE: John Cena to face Kevin Owens in Australia

John Cena will take on Kevin Owens in Australia, live on Sky Sports Box Office

John Cena will make his return to a WWE ring to face Kevin Owens at the Super Show-Down in Melbourne on October 6.

The contest is the second feature match confirmed for the event at the Melbourne Cricket Ground - live on Sky Sports Box Office - with The Undertaker also facing Triple H down under.

Cena has not competed since his win over Triple H at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on April 27, which was also The Game's most recent outing.

Owens, then the NXT Champion, made his mark at the 2015 Elimination Chamber by defeating then-United States Champion Cena in a Champion v Champion match which was named one of the WWE fans' favourite matches of 2015 on a poll on the company's official web site.

Cena evened the score in the second contest at Money in the Bank and ended up taking the rubber match at Battleground, in which The Cenation Leader's United States championship was at stake.

Owens is currently involved in a program with Braun Strowman and will attempt to win the Money In The Bank briefcase from the Monster at SummerSlam on August 19.