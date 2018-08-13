SummerSlam Rewind: Brock Lesnar beats The Rock

1:16 SummerSlam Rewind: Brock Lesnar takes on The Rock in 2002 SummerSlam Rewind: Brock Lesnar takes on The Rock in 2002

Sixteen years ago, Brock Lesnar was beginning his first reign as a WWE champion with a win over one of the biggest stars in the history of the business.

Brock and Rock headlined the 2002 SummerSlam with a wild match which saw Paul Heyman receive a Rock Bottom through a commentary table and Lesnar become the youngest world champion in WWE history.

At that time he was very much seen as the next big thing, while Rock was in full torch-passing mode, taking a break from wrestling to concentrate on an acting career which had sparked into life earlier that year with The Scorpion King.

Lesnar is currently in the midst of the longest WWE Universal title reign of the modern era and will this week pass the 500-day mark with the championship.

He defends his belt against Roman Reigns at this year's SummerSlam, live on Sky Sports Box Office at midnight on Sunday, August 19.