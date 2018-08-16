WWE SummerSlam: Becky Lynch's road to redemption and the SmackDown women's title

3:01 Becky Lynch could complete a long - and emotional - return to the top of the SmackDown women's division at SummerSlam Becky Lynch could complete a long - and emotional - return to the top of the SmackDown women's division at SummerSlam

She is one of the most organic babyfaces in WWE and at SummerSlam, Becky Lynch will have the opportunity to win the SmackDown women's title which will almost certainly be the defining moment in her career.

A week after gaining a title shot to face Carmella for the SmackDown women's title at SummerSlam, Lynch would deliver a passionate and heart-warming promo on SmackDown in which she detailed her trials and tribulations to Renee Young about were she stood in her WWE career.

In Lynch's one-on-one interview with Young her emotion was most certainly felt: "I knew that if I kept pushing, eventually I was going to get back where I wanted to be. Here are some disheartening facts for you; I haven't been the SmackDown Live women's champion since December 2016. I haven't even had a title match since WrestleMania 33, which is almost a year-and-a-half ago."

Lynch's shining moment came in December 2016 when she won the inaugural SmackDown women's title at Backlash in a six-pack elimination challenge.

Lynch and Charlotte Flair are great friends both in storyline and in real life

It seemed like that was the moment where Lynch was going to be the face of the blue brand's women's division moving forward but unfortunately for her, that didn't materialise.

For whatever reason, Lynch's struggles to become a main factor on SmackDown were clear for all to see. It reached a point at one stage where Lynch wasn't even being used on the show. Puzzling for fans and critics alike, nobody could understand why this natural, fan-friendly babyface wasn't the female figurehead of Tuesday nights.

During her run as champion, you couldn't find a more well-liked babyface in the company even if you tried. Her ability to get fans on her side during her offense in the ring came easy to her - you could see the audience on the edge on their seats waiting for The Irish Lass Kicker's comeback on her opponent, having been dominated in the early goings of the match.

Chants of "Becky, Becky, Becky" would mirror the "Yes" chants for Daniel Bryan; she is that good in knowing how to get fans on her side and feel every emotion she is going through.

The turning point in Lynch's journey back to the top happened a little over a month ago where week by week she would defeat the best superstars the SmackDown women's roster had to offer. At this point, a title shot for Lynch seemed inevitable.

Her big moment finally came on SmackDown where she knew she had to defeat reigning champion Carmella in a non-title match in order to earn her much-craved opportunity at the title at SummerSlam.

Lynch was victorious but one week later the "Becky Lynch story" would take another turn that would have her legion of fans feeling even more for her.

Charlotte Flair made her return to SmackDown coming to the aid of her best friend Lynch, who was attacked by Carmella. On the same night, in the main event, Charlotte defeated Carmella in a non-title match with the stipulation being, if Charlotte defeated Carmella then she would be added to the championship match at SummerSlam, making it a triple threat match for the title.

Lynch has beaten Flair on previous occasions but The Queen is regarded as one of WWE's marquee players

Speaking to Renee Young backstage earlier that night, it was clear that even though Lynch is best buddies with Charlotte, she felt a sense of unfairness at the thought of a triple threat after everything she had been through only to have Charlotte back one night and immediately be granted an opportunity.

She told Renee: "I am happy she is back but I am not so happy at the thought of a triple threat at SummerSlam because I have been fighting my way through the whole roster to get to SummerSlam."

Once again Lynch has another obstacle to face this time in the form of her best friend. "The female Daniel Bryan", one would say, in having to overcome countless adversities in order to finally realise her dreams.

What the inclusion of Flair has added to this story is intrigue. Intrigue to see how Lynch goes about her business come SummerSlam and intrigue to see whether or not Lynch is prepared to do whatever it takes in order to become the women's champion for the second time in her career even it is at the expense of her best friend.