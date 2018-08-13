Pete Dunne defends United Kingdom title in Chicago

WWE United Kingdom champion Pete Dunne successfully defended his belt on the PROGRESS tour of the United States

Pete Dunne successfully defended the WWE United Kingdom title against Flash Morgan Webster in Chicago.

The match took place at the Cicero Stadium as part of the 'Coast to Coast' tour organised by British independent company PROGRESS.

Former NXT tag team champions Moustache Mountain - Tyler Bate and Trent Seven - have also featured on the tour ahead of their rematch for the belts at NXT TakeOver in Brooklyn on Saturday.

PROGRESS women's champion Jinny, who will compete in the Mae Young Classic this summer, and one half of their tag team champions, Zack Gibson, who won WWE's United Kingdom tournament at the Royal Albert Hall in May but was then beaten by Dunne in a match for the title, have also both made appearances.

Dunne has made 16 successful defences of the title he won from Bate last year and has held for almost 15 months.