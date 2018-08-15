SummerSlam Rewind: History made with first TLC match

0:42 SummerSlam played host to the first TLC match in WWE 18 years ago SummerSlam played host to the first TLC match in WWE 18 years ago

History was made in brutal fashion at SummerSlam 2000, with the first WWE tables, ladders and chairs match.

The men signed up for this ground (and body) breaking contest were three tag teams, with the WWF titles on the line.

The Dudley Boyz and The Hardy Boyz were the danger-defying duos detailed to attempt to prise the belts from around the waists of Edge and Christian.

They were allowed to use all manner of weapons - well, three - in their quest to do so and no man paused to contemplate the implications of using said weaponry at any stage of the match.

What followed was an innovative and unforgettable contest which set the standard for TLC matches for many years to come.

