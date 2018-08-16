SummerSlam Rewind: Daniel Bryan returns to battle the Nexus!

Team WWE had a very special secret member for their battle with the Nexus at SummerSlam 2010

Several events have led us to the match between The Miz and Daniel Bryan at this SummerSlam - and one of them took place eight years ago.

At SummerSlam 2010, Team WWE were ready to welcome their unnamed seventh member for a tag-team elimination match against The Nexus, led by Wade Barrett.

The Miz's entrance music kicked in and he began making his way down the aisle, only to be stopped by John Cena, who advised him that he was not their final selection.

Instead - and to the clear annoyance of the A-Lister - it was Bryan who completed the septet, although he found himself on the receiving end of Miz's Money In The Bank briefcase.

Could we see a similar briefcase-themed plot twist take place at this Sunday's SummerSlam?

