SummerSlam Rewind: Nikki betrays Brie as Bellas break up in 2014

1:00 Nikki famously betrayed Brie Bella at SummerSlam 2014 Nikki famously betrayed Brie Bella at SummerSlam 2014

Brie Bella had victory firmly in her sights against Stephanie McMahon at SummerSlam 2014, only to be denied by one of the most famous WWE betrayals.

Sibling rivalry was alive and well in Los Angeles' Staples Center that August night when Nikki Bella decided she'd had more than she could take of her very, very slightly younger sister (by 16 minutes, to be precise).

With the referee taken out of the equation by Triple H, to deny Brie the tap-out win, Nikki hit the ring and hit her sister with a forearm smash.

A Steph Pedigree later, and it was over, with one of the most bitter betrayals in history in the books and a SummerSlam sour note reverberating around the building.

You can book SummerSlam NOW by clicking HERE.

Viewers can also book using their Sky TV remote by pressing the 'Box office' button and following on-screen instructions or by calling 03442 410 888. (Only bookings via Sky TV remote are recordable using Sky Plus).

SummerSlam will be repeated on Sky Sports Box Office (channel 491) BUT NOT Sky Sports HD Box Office (492) between 6am on Monday, August 20 and 12am on Thursday, August 23.

The event is priced at £19.95 for UK customers, €24.95 for viewers in the Republic of Ireland.