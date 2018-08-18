SummerSlam Rewind: Finn Balor wins WWE Universal title

1:01 On today's SummerSlam Rewind we look back at Finn Balor's bittersweet Universal title win On today's SummerSlam Rewind we look back at Finn Balor's bittersweet Universal title win

Two years ago, Finn Balor summoned the Demon King to clinch one of the biggest wins of his career and make history in the process.

By defeating Seth Rollins, Balor became the first WWE Universal champion, taking home the newly-minted championship belt at the end of a thrilling contest with Rollins.

It turned out, however, that the match was just that little bit too gruelling; he suffered a shoulder injury when landing awkwardly after a throw into the barrier which forced him to relinquish the belt the following night on Raw.

Balor longs to retain that title and will surely be in the championship frame in the future.

For now, he will console himself with the fact he will always have that special SummerSlam night in 2016.

