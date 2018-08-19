SummerSlam rewind: British Bulldog wins at Wembley in 1992!

1:44 Our SummerSlam Rewind concludes with our favourite moment in the history of the event - British Bulldog's 1992 Wembley win! Our SummerSlam Rewind concludes with our favourite moment in the history of the event - British Bulldog's 1992 Wembley win!

We wrap up our SummerSlam rewind series with perhaps the greatest British moment in WWE history - British Bulldog's Intercontinental title win at Wembley Stadium in 1992.

It remains the only time the company has ventured out of their North American base for one of the 'big four' pay-per-views and is an event British wrestling fans still talk about today.

Everyone seemingly knows someone who was there that night, when Davey Boy Smith dethroned his brother-in-law Bret Hart for the Intercontinental title, to an enormous reaction.

It was a match - and a moment - which continues to resonate with modern-day superstars such as Natalya, who is the niece of both men involved.

She said: "Who doesn't still talk about Bret 'The Hitman' Hart versus The British Bulldog in 1992?

"It was one of the most iconic moments in SummerSlam history and one of the greatest matches of all-time in WWE and they both happen to be my family."

It's certainly difficult to argue with her verdict.

