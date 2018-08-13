WWE Raw: Tag titles on the line in final pre-SummerSlam episode

1:38 Warm up for tonight's Raw with the best moves and moments from last week's episode Warm up for tonight's Raw with the best moves and moments from last week's episode

The tag-team titles will be on the line in a triple threat match on the final Raw before SummerSlam, live on Sky Sports Main Event at 1am tonight.

The B Team defend their crowns against the Deleters of Worlds - Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt - and the Revival duo of Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder on the 'go home' show in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Dawson and Wilder have been booked strongly in the past couple of months, even collecting a win over Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley on a recent episode of Raw.

But the house show circuit results have yielded victories in more or less equal measure for all three teams and so pointers are hard to come by for tonight's match, which will almost certainly lead to a title contest at SummerSlam on Sunday night.

Dolph Ziggler has continued to get the better of Seth Rollins, thanks largely to his colleague Drew McIntyre

Intercontinental title contract signing

Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins will put pen to paper on the contract to confirm their SummerSlam match for the Intercontinental title tonight, with the presence of Drew McIntyre a lingering one.

Rollins has often had to contend with both the champion and his large friend in his quest to regain the gold.

With the odds against him, could they be evened tonight and, potentially, also at SummerSlam? Especially as the word around the wrestling campfire is that Dean Ambrose has fully recovered from injury.

Paul Heyman gave some cryptic responses when asked about his relationship with Brock Lesnar last week

What next from Paul Heyman?

Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman appeared to confirm the severance of his relationship, both professionally and personally, with the Beast last week in a superb pre-taped interview with Renee Young, who will be on commentary duties for this week's Raw.

After the interview, he spoke about how there was no way Lesnar would lose the title at SummerSlam, before signing off with an enigmatic "unless"...

The cryptic comment has been interpreted in many different ways and with many different implications for Sunday night, so will Heyman give any further clues tonight?