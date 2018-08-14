WWE SmackDown: Will there be any final SummerSlam twists?

AJ Styles and Samoa Joe have been in a war of words in the build-up to their huge SummerSlam match

WWE champion AJ Styles is scheduled to appear on the final SmackDown before SummerSlam, live on Sky Sports Action at 1am.

The title-holder will again address the fans as part of the build-up to his huge match with Samoa Joe on Sunday night, and is likely to get a good reception in Greenville, South Carolina, which is just an hour away from his hometown of Gainesville.

Styles and Joe's promos have both been outstanding in the lead-up to SummerSlam and it will be interesting to see if the war of words continues or if things become physical tonight.

Actual skirmishes between the two have been few and far between but the pair are well known to each other as in-ring opponents, having had a rivalry for many years prior to their arrivals in WWE.

The New Day 'warm up' for their SummerSlam title shot with a six-man tag match against Sanity

New Day booked to face Sanity

The New Day emerged victorious from a four-team tournament to earn a SmackDown title shot against the Bludgeon Brothers at SummerSlam, but before that small matter, they will clash with another dangerous crew on SmackDown: Sanity.

The match will be staged under six-man tag conditions, which could provide some pointers for which two New Day members will be selected for their championship challenge on Sunday night.

But it also provides - in theory at least - a window for the champions to soften up their opponents, with the help of one of the wildest factions in the company today.

Charlotte Flair was added to the SmackDown women's title match at SummerSlam by beating Carmella

Women's contenders to meet

The SmackDown women's title match at SummerSlam is a mouthwatering prospect, with Carmella defending against the twin threat of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in the battle for the blue brand's belt.

Tensions will certainly be running high when all three women come face to face.

The friendship between The Queen and The Irish Lass Kicker has certainly been put to the test in recent weeks; will The Princess of Staten Island look to turn the two buddies against one another before SummerSlam?