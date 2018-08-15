Jefferson Lake
WWE SmackDown: Samoa Joe gets personal in AJ Styles attack
Joe turns up heat ahead of SummerSlam by mentioning AJ Styles' wife by name
Last Updated: 15/08/18 8:56am
Samoa Joe took his feud with AJ Styles to a new level with a deeply personal attack on the final SmackDown before SummerSlam.
Joe mentioned Styles' wife by name, claiming to have received a letter from her which stated Styles was a great champion because he was happy to neglect his family.
The Samoan Superstar has been down this road previously in this program but to use the real name of Styles' wife makes it even more meaningful and hard-hitting.
The pair compete for Styles' WWE title at SummerSlam on Sunday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and go into that match on the back of a 15-year relationship which has been almost equal parts friendship and rivalry - and which has produced many classic matches.
Flair & Lynch team up for victory
With SmackDown women's champion Carmella insulting her two SummerSlam challengers from her position at the commentary desk, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch teamed up to take on the hungry pair of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.
With Flair and Lynch wanting to score an emphatic victory prior to their title clash on Sunday, both were competing with a little extra in their tank.
In the match's pivotal moments, Lynch fended off Rose and Deville, dropping Deville on the outside with a baseball slide and escaping Mandy's rollup to trap her in the Dis-arm-her for the tapout victory, as few clues were given about the outcome of Sunday's triple threat.
Momentum for New Day
After The Bludgeon Brothers decimated a job team before the bell had even rung earlier in the night, their SummerSlam opponents The New Day looked to keep pace as they took on their rivals, Sanity, in six-man action.
With plenty of bad blood between the factions, the contest was hard-hitting and rife with intensity.
But Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and Big E used their unique blend of speed and power to put away their chaos-craving opponents with the UpUpDownDown double team special to Killian Dain, claiming a huge victory prior to Sunday's title bout.
