WATCH: Ronda Rousey's training regime for SummerSlam revealed

Ronda Rousey faces the biggest match of her WWE career on Sunday night - and here's how she's preparing for it.

Rousey takes on Alexa Bliss at the Barclays Center on Sunday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office from midnight.

She will attempt to add the Raw women's championship to the bronze Olympic medal she won for judo and the UFC women's title which was created purely for her and which she held for six defences.

Rousey has a reputation as a fierce trainer, and Triple H commented in a recent media conference that there were times she had to be told to stop training at the Performance Center such was the depth of her commitment to pro wrestling.

Check out our behind-the-scenes video of Rousey's training regime as she warms up for Sunday night's huge title match.

