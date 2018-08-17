WWE: Sin Cara has surgery to remove scar tissue on right knee

No return date has been confirmed for Sin Cara following his knee surgery

SmackDown competitor Sin Cara has undergone surgery to remove scar tissue from his right knee.

The tissue was causing the Mexican wrestler - who recently had a string of superb matches with Andrade "Cien" Almas - some discomfort, leading to the operation.

Sin Cara tweeted a photo, posing next to Dr Jeffrey Dugas, after the procedure was performed at the Andrew Sport Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama.

Hoy hicimos con el doctor Jeffrey Dugas unos pequeños ajustes en mi rodilla para volver con todo a mi terreno 🤼‍♂️. El cuerpo es sabio y te indica cuando parar ✋️. Pero también tiene memoria y sabe cuando volver 👊. pic.twitter.com/7yeYAWPHOs — Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) August 15, 2018

No date has been given for Sin Cara, 41, to return to the ring at this stage.