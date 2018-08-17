WWE News

News

Jefferson Lake

WWE Editor @jeffersonlake

WWE: Sin Cara has surgery to remove scar tissue on right knee

Last Updated: 17/08/18 11:23am

No return date has been confirmed for Sin Cara following his knee surgery
SmackDown competitor Sin Cara has undergone surgery to remove scar tissue from his right knee.

The tissue was causing the Mexican wrestler - who recently had a string of superb matches with Andrade "Cien" Almas - some discomfort, leading to the operation.

Sin Cara tweeted a photo, posing next to Dr Jeffrey Dugas, after the procedure was performed at the Andrew Sport Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama.

No date has been given for Sin Cara, 41, to return to the ring at this stage.

