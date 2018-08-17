Jefferson Lake
WWE Editor @jeffersonlake
WWE: Sin Cara has surgery to remove scar tissue on right knee
Last Updated: 17/08/18 11:23am
SmackDown competitor Sin Cara has undergone surgery to remove scar tissue from his right knee.
The tissue was causing the Mexican wrestler - who recently had a string of superb matches with Andrade "Cien" Almas - some discomfort, leading to the operation.
Sin Cara tweeted a photo, posing next to Dr Jeffrey Dugas, after the procedure was performed at the Andrew Sport Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama.
Hoy hicimos con el doctor Jeffrey Dugas unos pequeños ajustes en mi rodilla para volver con todo a mi terreno 🤼♂️. El cuerpo es sabio y te indica cuando parar ✋️. Pero también tiene memoria y sabe cuando volver 👊. pic.twitter.com/7yeYAWPHOs— Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) August 15, 2018
No date has been given for Sin Cara, 41, to return to the ring at this stage.