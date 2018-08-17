Seth Rollins: WWE doesn't need The Rock and must have faith in new generation

The Rock's most recent WWE match was at WrestleMania two years ago, where he beat Erick Rowan in six seconds

Seth Rollins says WWE does not need The Rock and he feels the current generation should be given the chance to shine.

The Rock was one of the biggest stars in the history of pro wrestling and transferred that success to an acting career which has led to him becoming the highest-paid man in Hollywood.

There is no suggestion he is about to return to sports entertainment but rumours always circulate - especially around the time of big events, such as Sunday night's Sky Sports Box Office pay-per-view SummerSlam - that he could be back for a one-off feature match.

Seth Rollins is one of the most consistent and hard-working competitors in WWE today

Rollins, however, feels it is time the company stopped looking to its past and instead focused on making its current crop of stars into main-event megastars.

"Don't get me wrong. I love Rocky. I think he's great," he said in an interview with Sports Illustrated. "Love everything he's done for this business.

"But my gut, my first instinct, says we don't need him. We don't need him. If we're not the guys who can main-event WrestleMania, then how are we ever gonna be The Rock? How are we gonna be Stone Cold Steve Austin?

"We can't hold onto these guys forever. We just can't. To me, let's do Seth Rollins-Roman Reigns before we do Seth Rollins-The Rock. That's me.

"I get it. There's nothing wrong with growing, getting bigger and putting more eyes on your product. I totally understand that. I get it. But at some point, we've got to move on from that."