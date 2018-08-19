WWE News

News

Jefferson Lake

WWE Editor @jeffersonlake

WWE legend Trish Stratus to fight Alexa Bliss at Evolution

Last Updated: 19/08/18 1:14pm

Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will face Alexa Bliss at Evolution in October
Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will return to WWE to face Alexa Bliss at the all-women's Sky Sports Box Office event Evolution.

The match will be Stratus' first singles contest since her defeat to Vickie Guerrero on an episode of Raw in March 2011 and follows her successful return to the ring at the Royal Rumble earlier this year.

It is the first time the pair, who are 15 years apart in age, will have faced off in a match and it is the first contest to be confirmed for the ground-breaking event on October 28.

After the match was confirmed, Bliss, 27, wrote on Twitter: Rookies, Hall of Famers, I'll defeat them all. Any time. Any where. #WWEEvolution."

Bliss is scheduled to defend her Raw women's championship against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, live on Sky Sports Box Office on Sunday night.

