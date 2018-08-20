WWE Raw: Post-Brock Lesnar era begins following Roman Reigns' title win

WWE Raw usher in a new era on Sky Sports tonight after crowning three new champions at SummerSlam

The post-Brock Lesnar era begins on Raw tonight with Roman Reigns taking his place on top of the WWE mountain live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am.

Reigns defeated Lesnar for the Universal championship - arguably the top singles title in WWE - in the main event of SummerSlam on Sunday night as all three of the red brand's singles titles changed hands.

He did so, in part, due to some interference from Braun Strowman, who was engaged in a vicious ringside fight with Lesnar after appearing prior to the match, Money In The Bank briefcase in hand.

Strowman still holds the briefcase - and the 'cash-in anytime' title shot contract within - and his presence will be a brooding one as the Roman era begins on Raw.

Lesnar, it would seem, is destined to return to preparations for UFC. He is not scheduled to appear tonight, but the WWE rule of 'expect the unexpected' applies to the Beast as much as anyone else.

Ronda Rousey forced Alexa Bliss to tap out to an armbar to win her first WWE title at SummerSlam

Bliss to come back at Rousey?

Ronda Rousey completed her swift journey to the WWE Raw women's championship at SummerSlam by dethroning Alexa Bliss for a crown she has long been associated with.

Bliss is comfortably in the top tier of the company's female talent, a multi-time champion who is consistently involved in television storylines and somebody capable of delivering whenever required.

She is the obvious candidate to oppose Rousey in her first program but there will be others in contention. All eyes, however, with be on Bliss tonight.

Seth Rollins regained the Intercontinental title from Dolph Ziggler on Sunday night

How will Ziggler respond to title loss?

The third singles title to be switched at SummerSlam was the Intercontinental title, which went from Dolph Ziggler's possession into the hands of Seth Rollins.

Drew McIntyre and Dean Ambrose were a lingering presence at ringside for the match but both kept their involvement to a minimum as Rollins regained the white leather.

Whether both will continue to be happy to play second fiddle remains unknown but it is perhaps important to note that Ambrose is now the only Shield member without a championship.