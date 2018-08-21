WWE Raw: The Shield reunite to halt Braun Strowman

3:09 The Shield reunite to stop Strowman from cashing in The Shield reunite to stop Strowman from cashing in

The Shield reunited to thwart Braun Strowman's attempt to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on a pulsating edition of Raw last night.

Strowman was ringside as Roman Reigns successfully retained his Universal Championship against Finn Balor and wasted little time seizing his opportunity.

The Monster Among Men delivered a big boot to a depleted Reigns before handing his contract to the official.

But moments before the bell was rung, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins hit the scene. The trio overpowered Strowman and finished the attack with a triple powerbomb through a table.

Rousey attacks Stephanie

Stephanie McMahon paid the price for interrupting Ronda Rousey's title celebrations.

4:33 Rousey locks Stephanie McMahon in armbar Rousey locks Stephanie McMahon in armbar

With the entire women's locker-room standing outside the ring, the Raw Commissioner took credit for Ronda's rise to the top, claiming she had moulded the Baddest Woman on the Planet into her own likeness and made her into a diamond that stood above the women's division.

It wasn't long before Rowdy Ronda hit the ring to set the record straight, saying it was the women's evolution that should take credit.

And when Stephanie tried to convince her fellow superstars that Rousey's only interest was to break their arms, the Raw women's champion promised that fate was only for those who deserved it, before dropping her to the mat and locking in an excruciating arm-bar.

Constable Corbin takes charge of Raw

Kurt Angle would ultimately foot the bill for Ronda's actions.

Citing his decision to schedule an impromptu match between Constable Corbin and Bobby Lashley earlier in the evening and his failure to control Rousey, Stephanie informed the Raw General Manager he would be taking a vacation, with Corbin assuming the role of acting GM.

The Game addresses Undertaker clash

Triple H made a special appearance to talk about his upcoming bout with The Undertaker at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne in October

5:00 Triple H has unfinished business with The Undertaker Triple H has unfinished business with The Undertaker

Paying tribute to the iconic image of The Dead Man, Triple H and his closest friend Shawn Michaels at the top of the ramp at WrestleMania XXVIII, The Game said there was nothing he could do to top that moment, both inside and outside of the ring.

But when the opportunity arose to recapture the magic, he was unwilling to let it pass and would lace up his boots one more time provided 'Taker was ready to bring the fight too.

Lunatic Fringe makes winning return

Twenty-four hours after an assist from Dean Ambrose helped him win the intercontinental title, Seth Rollins returned the favour as Ambrose defeated Dolph Ziggler in his first match since returning from injury.

2:43 Ambrose returns against Ziggler Ambrose returns against Ziggler

The Architect neutralised a ringside Drew McIntyre, opening the door for The Lunatic Fringe to plant Dolph with a match-ending Dirty Deeds.

Revival stake their claim for tag team opportunity

2:25 Bo Dallas vs. Scott Dawson: Raw, Aug. 20, 2018 Bo Dallas vs. Scott Dawson: Raw, Aug. 20, 2018

Having come up short in their match at Summerslam, The Revival strengthened their case for a second shot at the Raw Tag Team titles with victories in singles matches over The B Team.

Scott Dawson defeated Bo Dallas while Dash Wilder saw off Curtis Axel.

Losing streak continues for Boss 'n' Hug Connection

2:51 Banks, Bayley & Moon take on The Riott Squad Banks, Bayley & Moon take on The Riott Squad

Sasha Banks and Bayley suffered their third defeat in as many weeks when they teamed up with Ember Moon to take on the Riott Squad.

With Bayley and Moon outside the ring, Ruby Riott targeted Banks' weakened hand to knock her off the top rope before nailing a picture-perfect Riott kick.