WATCH: Ronda Rousey arm-bars Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon paid the price for interrupting Ronda Rousey's title celebrations.

With the entire women's locker-room standing outside the ring, the Raw Commissioner took credit for Ronda's rise to the top, claiming she had moulded the Baddest Woman on the Planet into her own likeness and made her into a diamond that stood above the women's division.

It wasn't long before Rowdy Ronda hit the ring to set the record straight, saying it was the women's evolution that should take credit.

And when Stephanie tried to convince her fellow superstars that Rousey's only interest was to break their arms, the Raw women's champion promised that fate was only for those who deserved it, before dropping her to the mat and locking in an excruciating arm-bar.