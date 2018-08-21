WWE News

VOTE: What was your match of the night at WWE SummerSlam?

Last Updated: 21/08/18 11:27am

Was Seth Rollins' win over Dolph Ziggler for the Intercontinental title your favourite SummerSlam match?
The SummerSlam dust has now settled - and we want to know which match you enjoyed the most.

There were several match-of-the-night contenders as WWE presented their second-largest show of the year live on Sky Sports Box Office from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Four titles changed hand with a complete refresh of the singles championships on Raw in both the men's and women's divisions.

But the ultimate decision remains all yours, so let us know which match you enjoyed the most!

