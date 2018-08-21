SmackDown: No-DQ title match booked between New Day and Bludgeon Brothers

The Bludgeon Brothers suffered a rare loss - albeit by disqualification - to The New Day at SummerSlam

The New Day will get another crack at the SmackDown tag titles in a no-disqualification match against the Bludgeon Brothers tonight, live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am.

The combination of Xavier Woods and Big E had more of the match than is traditional for contests against the Brothers at SummerSlam, forcing them to use their mallets to take a DQ loss but retain the belts.

They will have no such luxury on SmackDown tonight as New Day bid for a fifth WWE tag-team championship in a contest which has the potential to become extremely brutal.

Randy Orton's unexplained attacks on Jeff Hardy have been brutal

Hardy finally takes on Orton

Randy Orton has spent the past few weeks tormenting Jeff Hardy, from trying to rip Hardy's ear open with his bare hands to attacking The Charismatic Enigma and removing his trademark face paint.

Hardy was vulnerable to another attack from The Viper after losing to Shinsuke Nakamura on Sunday at SummerSlam, but Orton instead turned around and walked away, later saying he'd deal with Hardy on his terms.

SmackDown General Manager Paige took to Twitter on Monday, announcing that Hardy and Orton would square off on Tuesday night and that it would be the first match to take place on SmackDown. What will happen when this heated rivalry hits the squared circle?

Charlotte Flair regained the SmackDown women's title at SummerSlam but was swiftly beaten down by Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch to explain herself

After months of fighting to get back into the SmackDown title picture, Becky Lynch came up short at SummerSlam, as Charlotte Flair dethroned Carmella by pinning Lynch to claim the title for herself.

The Irish Lass Kicker initially seemed to be happy for her best friend, hugging Flair, but she snapped in an instant, putting a vicious beating on The Queen.

Lynch will explain her actions tonight and what explanation will she have for the fiery fury she unleashed on her best friend?

AJ Styles completely lost his cool in his SummerSlam match against Samoa Joe

AJ Styles to give interview

Heading into SummerSlam, WWE champion AJ Styles made a promise to his family that he would not lose his cool against Samoa Joe. The Samoan Submission Machine, however, seemed determined to goad Styles into breaking that vow.

At SummerSlam, he succeeded, as Joe's taunting of Styles' wife and daughter led to the WWE Champion ruthlessly assaulting Joe with a steel chair.

Styles left the arena with his family, apologising and promising that he wouldn't lose his cool like that again, but is there any going back from this for the WWE champion?