WATCH: Best of WWE Raw

Last night's Monday Night Raw lived up to expectations following the biggest show of the summer, WWE SummerSlam.

In arguably the match of the night, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Ember Moon demonstrated their athleticism with some high-risk manoeuvres in their match against The Riott Squad.

Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin hit some powerful moves in a heavyweight clash.

Finally, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns proved they are the bosses of Monday Night Raw in separate matches as The Shield put Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre and even Braun Strowman in their place!

