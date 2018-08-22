Smackdown: Is it a New Era for the tag team division?

3:00 The New Day defeat The Bludgeon Brothers! The New Day defeat The Bludgeon Brothers!

The New Day conquered The Bludgeon Brothers to become five-time WWE Tag Team champions after a gruesome no-disqualification battle on SmackDown LIVE.

Having withstood some brutal punishment from their much larger opponents, including a crucifix on to a ladder, the deciding moment came when Kofi Kingston used a mallet to prevent Luke Harper power-bombing Xavier Woods through a table.

After connecting with Trouble in Paradise, Kofi lined up Harper for Woods to land a spectacular flying elbow through the table and secure the win for The New Day.

Lynch and Charlotte brawl

In the wake of the shocking events at SummerSlam, emotions boiled over for Becky Lynch and Charlotte, who had to be separated by the women's locker room.

3:46 Lynch explains Flair attack Lynch explains Flair attack

After Lynch had addressed her actions to the WWE Universe, saying Charlotte had stolen her spotlight for the last time, the SmackDown Women's champion made a beeline for the ring.

The former best friends traded blows in and out of the ring until SmackDown General Manager Paige sent their fellow female superstars to break up the battle.

Brie Mode is back!

After controversially defeating Daniel Bryan at SummerSlam, The Miz was only too willing to bask in his own glory.

4:35 Brie Bella returns in style Brie Bella returns in style

With his wife Maryse in tow, Miz mocked the leader of the Yes! Movement and declared he was now finished with Bryan.

But the former World Heavyweight Champion had a surprise for the 'It couple' when his wife Brie Bella appeared.

Brie sprinted to the ring and attacked Miz before Bryan sent him over the top rope.

Bryan then announced he and Brie would team up to face Miz and Maryse at Hell in a Cell.

WWE Late Night Smackdown Live on

Joe lays Styles out for the count

After attacking Samoa Joe with a steel chair during their WWE Championship match on Sunday, AJ Styles said he had no regrets.

Speaking to Renee Young, Styles said Joe crossed a line by bringing his family into their rivalry.

2:13 Samoa Joe attacks AJ Styles Samoa Joe attacks AJ Styles

The champ added that although he'd broken a promise in losing his match at SummerSlam, he made a second oath to rip Joe's heart out the next time the Samoan Submission Machine mentioned his family.

But before he had a chance to finish, Joe blindsided Styles and put him to sleep with the Coquina Clutch.

One thing is clear - this rivalry is far from finished.

Brutal Hardy punishes The Viper

Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton threw caution to the wind as they fought to a no contest.

Once more Orton showed his vicious side, but when he made another move to pull the former United States champion's earlobe, Hardy snapped and stomped The Viper below the belt.

0:14 Jeff Hardy puts Randy Orton through a table with a Swanton Bomb: WWE.com Exclusive, Aug. 21, 2018 Jeff Hardy puts Randy Orton through a table with a Swanton Bomb: WWE.com Exclusive, Aug. 21, 2018

The onslaught continued as they battled through the WWE Universe, with Hardy more than willing to use anything in his path to punish Orton. The Charismatic Enigma would have the final word too, soaring with a Swanton Bomb from some crates.