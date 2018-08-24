The Good, The Bad and The NXT

Roman Reigns

There were shocks and surprises aplenty at WWE SummerSlam as many stars stepped up but, on the flip side, that meant it was a rough week for a number of stars as well.

Good week

Roman Reigns (RAW)

It's only taken Roman Reigns three and a half years to finally overcome Brock Lesnar in a one-on-one Championship match, but it could be argued that forcing him to wait this long has only made it so much sweeter now that he's the reigning Universal Champion.

Reigns completely dominated their match and even though Mr. Money in the Bank Braun Strowman was at ringside, he was neutralised for long enough that the former leader of The Shield was able to come out on top and become the first ever Grand Slam Champion with the Universal Championship format.

Reigns' luck continued the following night on Raw when he managed to defeat Finn Balor in a Championship match before Strowman once again attempted to spoil the party, but Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose had his back and ensured that his Universal Championship reign continued.

The New Day (SmackDown)

The New Day didn't have a great outing at SummerSlam since they took on The Bludgeon Brothers and technically won their match via disqualification but due to this technicality, they were unable to lift the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. General Manager Paige made the decision to grant the trio a rematch on SmackDown Live, this time in a no-disqualification match, where they were able to come out on top.

Big E picked up a rib injury at SummerSlam, but The New Day didn't need him since they were able to pin Luke Harper to become five-time Tag Team Champions and proved that they are able to defeat a team as dominant as The Bludgeon Brothers without relying on the numbers game.

Pete Dunne (NXT)

The United Kingdom Championship was on the line on this week's episode of NXT as Pete Dunne took on United Kingdom Tournament winner Zack Gibson for the second time. This was the most vulnerable Dunne has looked in a match since he was brought to WWE as Gibson hit The Bruiserweight with everything he had but it was The Bitter End that sealed the deal for Dunne once again and ensured that his lengthy reign continued ahead of the launch of NXT UK.

Bad Week

Kevin Owens (RAW)

It was a rough week for Kevin Owens, who personally asked Stephanie McMahon for his match against Braun Strowman at SummerSlam and all he had to do was defeat The Monster Among Men and he could then become Mr. Money in the Bank. Obviously, SummerSlam wasn't as straightforward as he thought it would be since Strowman completely dominated the match against Owen and pinned him off a running powerslam to retain his Money in the Bank contract.

Owens wasn't present on Raw since he was selling his injuries from the night before, but hopefully, that's the end of his feud with Strowman and he can move onto a new rivalry with someone who isn't a monster.

The Miz (SmackDown)

The Miz may have won his match at SummerSlam against Daniel Bryan by using deceptive tactics, but Bryan definitely extracted a measure of revenge on Tuesday night when his wife Brie Bella made her return to the ring and punched him in the face.

It was then announced that despite The Miz stating that his feud with Bryan was over, he would be forced to step in the ring with both Brie and Daniel at Hell in a Cell when he teams with his own wife Maryse in a mixed tag team match.

Deonna Purrazzo (NXT)

Deonna Purrazzo made her return to NXT as part of Takeover: Brooklyn but she was handed a tough test when she came up against the returning Bianca Belair. The EST of NXT dominated her match up against the Mae Young competitor but Purrazzo did manage to get in some offence before she became yet another victim on Bianca's lengthy undefeated streak.

Despite her tough introduction to the company, Purrazzo showed some signs of what could be a bright future in NXT and after this loss, the only way is up.