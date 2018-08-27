Will the Big Dog answer Braun Strowman on Raw

Roman Reigns has a challenge to answer

Mr Money in the Bank - Braun Strowman - has challenged Universal Champion Roman Reigns to meet him in the ring tonight live on Raw.

One week on from a three-on-one assault from The Shield that prevented him cashing in his Money in the Bank contract, Braun Strowman has challenged Universal Champion Roman Reigns to face him in ring tonight on Raw, live on Sky Sports Arena.

The Big Dog was saved by his stable-mates Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, but this week The Monster Among Men wants Reigns on his own.

Will the champ answer the challenge tonight?

Will Ronda face backlash?

4:33 Rousy and McMahon have a rivalry that is heating up Rousy and McMahon have a rivalry that is heating up

Seven days ago, newly-crowned Raw's women's champion Ronda Rousey assaulted Raw commissioner Stephanie McMahon.

With Constable Corbin, a close ally of Stephanie, now assuming the role of acting General Manager for Raw after Kurt Angle was sent on 'vacation', the big question is what does The Lone Wolf have planned for Rowdy Ronda?

Alexa Bliss still has her rematch clause to invoke, although if last week is anything to go by, Little Miss Bliss appears in little hurry to do so. Will a new challenger seize the opportunity first?

Constable Corbin assumes his duties

Rousey may not be the only superstar to feel the wrath of Raw's acting General Manager.

There are unsettled scores with Bobby Lashley and Finn Balor after Corbin suffered defeats to both on Raw and SummerSlam, and he may want to act quickly to keep The Shield in order - if that's even possible.

Can The Revival maintain title push?

Less than 24 hours after failing to take the Raw Tag Team titles from The B Team at SummerSlam, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder made their case for a rematch with singles wins against the champs last week.

A second shot at the belts has not yet been granted but former NXT Tag Team champions could catch the eye of Constable Corbin tonight.

