5:07 Trish Stratus returns to silence Elias Trish Stratus returns to silence Elias

WWE legend Trish Stratus returned to Raw to slap Elias.

Elias was insulting Toronto, where Raw was being held, causing Hall of Fame star Stratus to defend her home city.

Stratus will return to the ring at WWE Evolution to face Alexa Bliss but made an immediate impact on Monday night.

Watch Stratus' slap Elias in the video at the top of this page.