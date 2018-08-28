The Princess of State Island looks to reclaim her crown

Charlotte will defends her women's championship on SmackDown LIVE tonight

Carmella will invoke her rematch clause for the SmackDown Women’s title tonight live on Sky Sports Arena.

Charlotte took the belt from The Princess of Staten Island at SummerSlam, moments before being assaulted by her former best friend Becky Lynch.

The Queen must put her rivalry with The Irish Lass Kicker to one side tonight or risk her reign being brought to a shuddering halt.

Celebrating a new day

After capturing the SmackDown tag team titles from The Bludgeon Brothers last week, The New Day will celebrate becoming your five-time WWE tag-team champions.

Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E will be packed full of positivity tonight but they'll also be keeping close watch as the road to Hell in a Cell begins in the tag-team division.

The first of two triple-threat matches to determine the next contenders for the titles take place this evening, with The Bar, The Colons and Gallows & Anderson all looking to advance.

What's next in the battle between Mr and Mrs

4:35 Brie Bella returns in style Brie Bella returns in style

Last week, we learned that Brie Bella will return to action at Hell in a Cell, teaming up with her husband Daniel Bryan to face the 'It Couple' in The Miz and wife Maryse.

Miz felt the wrath of Brie Mode last week, but will there be more to come this evening?

Will Styles respond?

Samoa Joe blindsided WWE Champion AJ Styles last week, putting him to sleep with the Coquina Clutch.

Joe has his rematch at Hell in a Cell and seems determined to destroy Styles mentally ahead of that clash, using some devious and personal tactics to unsettle the champ.

What will be the fallout from last week's attack?