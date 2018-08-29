Becky Lynch wants title opportunity at Hell in a Cell

2:59 Lynch attacks Flair from behind Lynch attacks Flair from behind

Becky Lynch launched a sneak attack on Charlotte just moments after The Queen successfully defended her SmackDown Women’s title, before challenging her to a match at Hell in a Cell on Sunday, September 16, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The Queen had just returned to her feet after forcing Carmella to tap out to the figure-eight when The Irish Lass Kicker struck.

After making her intentions clear by holding the belt aloft, Becky dropped it over Charlotte and promised to take 'her' title back.

It Couple strike

One week on from being attacked by Brie Bella, The Miz and Maryse hit back during Daniel Bryan's match with Andrade Cien Almas.

3:00 Miz and Maryse attack Bryan and Brie Miz and Maryse attack Bryan and Brie

With Bryan closing in on victory, the A-Lister made his appearance and almost cost the Leader of the Yes! Movement the match.

After hitting Miz with a suicide dive, Bryan returned to the ring and synched in the Yes! Lock. But before Almas could tap, Zelina Vega jumped on to the ring apron. Almas' business associate would pay the price as Brie pulled her down and hit a wicked forearm.

But with both Daniel and Brie distracted, Miz and Maryse struck. The A-Lister caught Bryan in the Yes! Lock and made him look on as Maryse dropped his wife with the French Kiss.

Joe continues getting personal

3:35 Samoa Joe threatens visit to Styles' home Samoa Joe threatens visit to Styles' home

After being blindsided by Samoa Joe last week, WWE Champion AJ Styles came to the ring demanding the Samoan Submission Machine face him.

Instead, Joe appeared on the big screen and affirmed he would not confront Styles in person before bringing out a mobile phone and dialling a number.

After hinting he was calling Styles' wife, Joe asked after his daughter before saying he would be stopping by their house next week.

Hardy throws down gauntlet to Orton

Jeff Hardy challenged Randy Orton to match inside Hell in a Cell.

2:44 Jeff Hardy wants Orton inside Hell in a Cell Jeff Hardy wants Orton inside Hell in a Cell

After weeks of torment at the hands of The Viper, Hardy finally got some retribution last week. Now The Charismatic Enigma wants to settle the score inside the gruesome structure.

Orton was in attendance to hear Hardy issue the challenge but returned to the dressing room without uttering a word.

New Day get Royal celebration

5:37 King Booker welcomes New Day into 5-Timers Club King Booker welcomes New Day into 5-Timers Club

The New Day were packed full of positivity after becoming five-time tag-team champions and were ready to celebrate.

Their party was given the royal treatment when King Booker arrived to bestow a royal decree, announcing Xavier Woods would become Lord Xavier the Wise, Kofi Kingston would henceforth be known as Lord Kofi the Brave and Big E would be… well, Big E.

Before making his way, King Booker welcomed The New Day into the five-time champions club and treated the WWE Universe to his signature Spinnarooni.

The Bar advance

The new SmackDown tag-team champions kept a close watch as the first of two triple-threat matches took place to determine the new number one contenders for their titles.

2:06 The Bar one step closer to Tag Team Titles The Bar one step closer to Tag Team Titles

The Bar were the first to progress after dispatching of Anderson & Gallows and The Colons.

With Luke Gallows down, Cesaro made a blind tag and pinned the former tag-team champion after taking out The Colons.

Kay dims the glow

2:40 Billie Kay defeats Naomi Billie Kay defeats Naomi

The IIconics scored a second win in as many weeks as Billie Kay defeated Naomi, albeit with the assist of a ringside Peyton Royce.

With the match in the balance, Kay took full advantage of a cheap shot from Royce to roll up the former women's champion.