WWE News

News

WATCH: Best of WWE SmackDown

Last Updated: 29/08/18 10:23am
0:47
Best of SmackDown: August 29
Best of SmackDown: August 29

WWE SmackDown was filled with action and you can see the best bits in the video at the top of this page.

Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton clashed over a Hell in a Cell challenge, and Becky Lynch sneakily attacked Charlotte.

Samoa Joe popped up and threatened to invade AJ Styles' home!
2:59
Lynch attacks Flair from behind
Lynch attacks Flair from behind

The New Day were serenaded by King Booker, and The Bar advanced in their pursuit of the Tag-Team titles.

Click play on the video at the top of this page to see the best bits from SmackDown.

Also See:

Trending

Around Sky Sports

WWE SummerSlam!

Book the latest PPV now

Sky Sports Lock Up

SummerSlam predictions!

WWE on Sky Sports

Check out TV times for our WWE coverage

Sky Sports Pass

Watch the Premier League for just £7.99.

Twitter

Follow @SkySportsWWE on Twitter

©2018 Sky UK