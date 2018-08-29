WATCH: Best of WWE SmackDown

0:47 Best of SmackDown: August 29 Best of SmackDown: August 29

WWE SmackDown was filled with action and you can see the best bits in the video at the top of this page.

Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton clashed over a Hell in a Cell challenge, and Becky Lynch sneakily attacked Charlotte.

Samoa Joe popped up and threatened to invade AJ Styles' home!

The New Day were serenaded by King Booker, and The Bar advanced in their pursuit of the Tag-Team titles.

