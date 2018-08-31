Who are The New Day joining in the five-time club?

SmackDown LIVE fans were treated to a royal surprise with the return of King Booker, who joined The New Day's celebrations after becoming five-time tag-team champions.

His Royal Highness was in attendance to welcome The New Day into a very prestigious club - the club of five-time champions.

In defeating The Bludgeon Brothers and taking the blue brands titles, The New Day established themselves as one of the most successful tag-teams in WWE history. We are taking a look at the top four…

Edge & Christian

Both former World Heavyweight Champions, Edge and Christian first teamed up as part of The Brood alongside Gangrel in 1998. They would go on to be seven-time tag-team champions and were named WWE's greatest ever tag team in 2012.

Storyline brothers, Edge and Christian were well-known for their arrogance and outlandish attire, as well as their willingness to get extreme. Few WWE fans will ever forget their unbelievable TLC match with the Hardy Boyz and the Dudley Boyz at SummerSlam in 2000.

The pair also enjoyed hugely successful singles careers in and out of WWE, but did treat the WWE Universe to brief reunions every now and again.

Sadly, the two would not team up again after Edge's career was cut short due to injury. Christian officially inducted Edge into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012 and the pair still remain firm fan favourites.

The Hardy Boyz

Brothers Jeff and Matt were fan favourites during their time together in the WWE and were part of one of the biggest moments in WrestleMania history when they returned to the WWE last year.

The Hardy Boyz won the first of their eight tag-team titles in WWE back in 1999

Since making their debut in 1998, The Hardy Boyz have held the tag-team straps on no fewer than eight occasions including a reign as WCW tag-team champions, with their most recent title run coming in 2017 with the Raw belts.

Renowned for their aerial-ability and fearlessness, 'Team Extreme' were part of some of the WWE's most memorable bouts including two TLC tag-team matches.

Jeff is still going strong in singles competition on SmackDown LIVE, currently locked in a feud with Randy Orton, while Matt enjoyed a strong run on Raw as 'Woken' Matt Hardy. Though if rumours are to be believed, the Woken One may have competed in his last WWE match.

The Usos

Five-time Raw tag-team champions and three-time SmackDown tag team champions, brothers Jimmy and Jey have held tag team titles on eight occasions during their time on the WWE's main roster.

The Usos lost the SmackDown tag team titles to The Bludgeon Brothers at WrestleMania 34

Sons of former WWE Superstar Rikishi, the Usos are another high-flying pair whose blend of aerial attack and sharp mat ability have seen them remain a popular team with the WWE Universe.

Their latest reign came to an end at WrestleMania 34 when they dropped the titles to The Bludgeon Brothers, but with a SmackDown tag-team tournament taking place to determine the new No 1 contenders for the blue brand's belts, there could be another title run in store for the Jimmy and Jey.

The Dudley Boyz

"D-von! Get the table!" - It's a line WWE fans will never forget.

The Dudley Boyz held were tag-team champions on nine occasions in WWE

Bubba Ray and D-von were renowned for their love of tables and more importantly, putting people through them. Throughout their time together, the brothers from Dudleyville were tag-team champions on nine occasions.

The duo moved over to WWE from ECW in 1999 and during their time with The Alliance became the first tag-team to win the ECW, WCW and WWE tag-team titles.

The Dudley Boyz returned to WWE in 2015 after a ten-year absence and although they would not regain the belts, the creators of the 3D were deservedly inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year.