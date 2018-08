Nia Jax exclusively joins the WWE Lock Up podcast this week.

This week Anton, Faz and TJ look back to the WWE house show they all attended at the O2 the night before, plus they review Raw and SmackDown as Hell In A Cell draws nearer.

We also hear from Nia Jax, who discusses how the Women's division welcomed Ronda Rousey into the dressing room and looks at potential legends she could face at Evolution.

Download here