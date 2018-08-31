WWE Good Week, Bad Week

Hell in a Cell is now less than three weeks away and the card is now beginning to take shape...

The main event matches are already announced and the WWE roster are well aware of who is going to be stepping inside Satan's Structure on September 16. Many stars have started to up their game in the hopes that they will feature as part of one of the most intense pay-per-views of the year.

Good Week

Baron Corbin (RAW)

Baron Corbin has now completed his first week as the acting General Manager of Monday Night Raw and even though he had a stressful shift he was able to get through the show unscathed and even managed to pick up a win over the first ever Universal Champion.

Finn Balor and Corbin have had issues for a number of weeks now and have faced off at the last two pay-per-views, but at SummerSlam, Balor brought The Demon and managed to embarrass The Lone Wolf at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Corbin used his power to his advantage this week when he turned his bout with Balor into a no-disqualification match part way through and finally notched up a win over the former Champion.

0:47 Best of SmackDown: August 29 Best of SmackDown: August 29

The Bar (SmackDown)

Cesaro and Sheamus are back on WWE TV and back to winning ways already after picking up a huge win over both The Colons and the team of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in the first triple threat tag team match of the SmackDown Tag Team Championship Tournament. The Bar came one step closer to taking on The New Day at Hell in a Cell with this win and could easily be seen as the favorites to go all the way in this tournament.

The Bar has reportedly been away from WWE TV over the past few months because creative had nothing for them during that time, but hopefully, this could be the beginning of something fruitful for the two veterans moving forward.

Dakota Kai (NXT)

Dakota Kai has been featured on NXT TV a number of times now and her innovative Kaio-Driver has already led her to some impressive victories, so it's no surprise that this week she was able to use it to defeat Aliyah. Kai has come a long way since that embarrassing loss to Shayna Baszler and this week only served to prove that.

This would be the perfect time for WWE to start taking one half of Team Kick seriously, even though her tag team partner Tegan Nox looks likely to be on the shelf for a number of months Kai has continued to fly the flag for her team and great things are now expected from her in the future.

2:06 The Bar one step closer to Tag Team Titles The Bar one step closer to Tag Team Titles

Bad Week

The Shield (RAW)

This time last week The Shield was on top of the world after they were able to ensure that Braun Strowman couldn't cash in his Money in the Bank contract and take away Roman Reigns' Universal Championship, but this week The Monster Among Men joined forced with Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler and it was this trio that was left standing tall as Raw went off the air.

The Shield were unable to overcome the odds when the numbers were evened out and with Reigns' match at Hell in a Cell now set to be inside the unforgiving steel structure, there is no way that his Shield brothers will be able to bail him out again.

3:36 Becky Lynch assaults Charlotte Flair: Wal3ooha, 30 August, 2018 Becky Lynch assaults Charlotte Flair: Wal3ooha, 30 August, 2018

Charlotte Flair (SmackDown)

It's been a rough few weeks for Charlotte Flair, she may have won back the Women's Championship at SummerSlam, but at what cost? Her friendship with Becky Lynch is in ruins because of that Championship at this week on SmackDown Live Lynch let The Queen know her feelings following her match against Carmella.

Lynch attacked Charlotte from behind and made it clear that she was coming for that Women's Championship, The Irish Lasskicker has already proved that she can defeat Charlotte, so now for once, she will be the one looking over her shoulder heading into Hell in a Cell.

The Undisputed Era (NXT)

The Undisputed Era had to do battle with the team of Pete Dunne and Ricochet this week on NXT, but it appears that luck was on their side, since a miscommunication between Dunne and The North American Champion led to the Tag Team Champions picking up the victory.

Ricochet went for a suicide dive but inadvertently took out his own partner, but even though Undisputed Era picked up the win and continued to attack The United Kingdom Champion and his partner following the match, The War Raiders made the save and attacked Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong once again. Whilst this was a huge win for the trio, they have now been attacked by the War Raiders twice in two weeks, so they need to create a game plan before they end up losing their NXT Tag Team Championships.