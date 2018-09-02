John Cena makes WWE return in China - and debuts new move

John Cena unveiled the latest addition to his repertoire in Shanghai

John Cena returned to a WWE ring after more than four months out of action at a live event in Shanghai, China.

Cena has not competed since defeating Triple H in the opening match of the Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia on April 27.

But he was back between the ropes in Shanghai, teaming with Bobby Lashley and Finn Balor to defeat Elias, Baron Corbin and Jinder Mahal.

As was as showcasing a new, longer hairstyle, Cena also used a new finisher, his so-called 'sixth move of doom' - a reference to the criticism he has received for the perceived limitations in his move set.

Cena had promised to unveil the move at the event and lived up to that expectation, drilling Elias with a 'Lightning Fist' for the victory.

Ronda Rousey also appeared at the event, teaming with Bayley, Sasha Banks and Natalya to defeat Alexa Bliss and the Riott Squad.

The main event saw WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns defeat Braun Strowman by disqualification after he was attacked by Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.