WWE Raw: Bella Twins return to ring to face Riott Squad

The Bella Twins return to the ring after a near three-year absence to face the Riott Squad on tonight's Raw, live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am.

Brie and Nikki Bella line up on the same side for the first time since a six-woman tag match on Raw in October 2015 when they joined up with Alicia Fox to defeat the team of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Paige.

Both competed in the women's Royal Rumble in January and recently worked together at a non-televised event in Rochester, New York to defeat all three Riott Squad members alongside Ember Moon.

The heel trio must select just two members to face off against the Bellas on Raw tonight as the build-up continues to the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view - live on Sky Sports Box Office on September 16 - and the all-women's event, Evolution, at the end of October.

Shawn Michaels has clashed with The Undertaker - and Triple H - on many occasions

HBK to have his say on Triple H v Undertaker

Shawn Michaels makes a rare appearance on Raw tonight to have his say on the match between Triple H and The Undertaker at the Super Show-Down in Australia on October 6.

Michaels will take some time out from his day job of training the next generation of WWE superstars at the Performance Center in Florida to pass comment on the Melbourne meeting of two bona fide modern-day legends.

5:00 Triple H has unfinished business with The Undertaker Triple H has unfinished business with The Undertaker

HBK has a long history of in-ring competition with both The Deadman and his longtime friend Triple H, and he even served as the special guest referee of their End of an Era Hell in a Cell Match at WrestleMania XXVIII.

Will The Showstopper take sides as The Cerebral Assassin and The Phenom prepare to collide one last time?

The Revival gave Roman Reigns their Shatter Machine finisher on Raw a few weeks ago

The Revival get tag title shot

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder's stock has been gradually rising in recent weeks and months - who could forget the Shatter Machine they delivered to Roman Reigns not so long ago - and it is perhaps no surprise to see them in the Raw tag-team title picture.

Seeing themselves as the 2018 embodiment of classic duos such as Arn Anderson & Tully Blanchard and the Midnight Express, The Revival are determined to bring serious wrestling back to the division at the expense of the popular but somewhat comedic B Team.

Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel have largely been on top both on television and on the house show loop, but The Revival scored a non-title win on last week's Raw to enhance their momentum ahead of a potential reign.

