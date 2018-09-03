WWE News

News

Jefferson Lake

WWE Editor @jeffersonlake

Big Cass: I deserved to be fired by WWE and had lost people's trust

Last Updated: 03/09/18 11:54am

Big Cass returned from injury earlier this summer but was released shortly afterwards
Big Cass returned from injury earlier this summer but was released shortly afterwards

Big Cass said he made "a lot of mistakes" during his time with WWE and fully deserved to be fired by the company.

Cass - real name William Morrissey - departed WWE in June after a brief program with Daniel Bryan following a long spell out with a knee injury.

Bryan was highly complimentary towards Cass in a recent Sky Sports interview, saying he made great improvements during their feud and that he was always easy to work with.

But Cass himself believes he fully deserved to have his WWE contract terminated.

Cass feuded briefly with Daniel Bryan after recovering from injury
Cass feuded briefly with Daniel Bryan after recovering from injury

"I definitely would have fired myself," he said on Booker T's Heated Discussions podcast. "If I was in Vince McMahon's position, I would have fired myself for sure, 100 per cent."

There had been allegations that Cass had committed several breaches locker-room etiquette in the build-up to his release and while he did not confirm that was the case, he admitted he had "lost people's trust".

"If I'm going to be honest with you, I made a lot of mistakes. I made a lot of mistakes in a very short period of time.

Sky Sports WWE Lock Up podcast!

Hear exclusive interviews with Nia Jax, Ronda Rousey, Triple H, The Miz, Daniel Bryan and more on the Lock Up!

"I did some things that I shouldn't have done. I guess the company couldn't rely on me and couldn't trust me. Look, I'll just be honest with you, in my opinion, they made the right decision for them. It was the right decision to get rid of me at that point in time - not to say I won't be back - but at that point in time they definitely made the right decision for them.

"To be honest with you, looking at it they made the right decision for me. Everyone makes mistakes, but when you make that many mistakes in that short of a period of time then you lose people's trust and you're not reliable anymore."

Also See:

Trending

Around Sky Sports

WWE on Sky Sports

Check out TV times for our WWE coverage

Sky Sports Lock Up

Nia Jax Exclusive!

Sky Sports Pass

Watch the Premier League for just £7.99.

Twitter

Follow @SkySportsWWE on Twitter

WWE videos

Watch highlights from Raw and Smackdown

©2018 Sky UK