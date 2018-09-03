Big Cass: I deserved to be fired by WWE and had lost people's trust

Big Cass returned from injury earlier this summer but was released shortly afterwards

Big Cass said he made "a lot of mistakes" during his time with WWE and fully deserved to be fired by the company.

Cass - real name William Morrissey - departed WWE in June after a brief program with Daniel Bryan following a long spell out with a knee injury.

Bryan was highly complimentary towards Cass in a recent Sky Sports interview, saying he made great improvements during their feud and that he was always easy to work with.

But Cass himself believes he fully deserved to have his WWE contract terminated.

Cass feuded briefly with Daniel Bryan after recovering from injury

"I definitely would have fired myself," he said on Booker T's Heated Discussions podcast. "If I was in Vince McMahon's position, I would have fired myself for sure, 100 per cent."

There had been allegations that Cass had committed several breaches locker-room etiquette in the build-up to his release and while he did not confirm that was the case, he admitted he had "lost people's trust".

"If I'm going to be honest with you, I made a lot of mistakes. I made a lot of mistakes in a very short period of time.

"I did some things that I shouldn't have done. I guess the company couldn't rely on me and couldn't trust me. Look, I'll just be honest with you, in my opinion, they made the right decision for them. It was the right decision to get rid of me at that point in time - not to say I won't be back - but at that point in time they definitely made the right decision for them.

"To be honest with you, looking at it they made the right decision for me. Everyone makes mistakes, but when you make that many mistakes in that short of a period of time then you lose people's trust and you're not reliable anymore."