WATCH: Undertaker returns to confront Shawn Michaels on Raw

More than eight years have passed since The Undertaker retired Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 26, but it seems the flame of that memory burns very brightly for both men.

The Heartbreak Kid was in Columbus, Ohio as the latest legend to give his support to Triple H for his match against the Phenom at the Super Show Down pay-per-view in Melbourne, Australia next month.

But his words were interrupted by the Taker's toll of the bell and a rare Raw appearance from one of the most popular WWE superstars of all time.

His interaction with Michaels has led to a flurry of speculation among Sky Sports viewers as to what it will mean for the storylines of both men going forward.

Will HBK be involved in the match in Australia? Will he come out of retirement for one last match against the man who put him there? And what will Triple H's involvement be?

Click on the video above to watch the segment in full and to make your own mind up...