Lita to face Mickie James at Evolution

Mickie James and Lita have won 10 WWE titles between them

Lita and Mickie James will face off at WWE Evolution in a collision between two of the company's legendary performers.

Together, the two superstars have captured 10 women's championships, with Lita winning four titles and James earning six.

Both competitors can boast a championship victory over the other, including Mickie's win in Lita's retirement match at Survivor Series back in 2006.

They will now go head to head on WWE's first ever all-women's pay-per-view event, which will be screened live on Sky Sports Box Office on October 28.

One contest between a current star and a returning legend has already been confirmed for Evolution, with Alexa Bliss taking on Trish Stratus, while Nia Jax has said she wants to be involved in a match with Beth Phoenix.

Evolution will be the first time WWE has staged an event comprising exclusively of women's matches. Earlier this year they held the first women's Royal Rumble match and Ronda Rousey's win over Alexa Bliss for the Raw women's title was the semi-main event at SummerSlam last month.