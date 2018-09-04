WWE SmackDown: Tag teams bid for title shot

0:47 Warm up for tonight's SmackDown with the best moves and moments from last week's show Warm up for tonight's SmackDown with the best moves and moments from last week's show

Three more duos from SmackDown's vast reservoir of tag talent compete for a title opportunity tonight, live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am.

Last week saw The Bar defeat The Colons and Gallows & Anderson to move one step closer to a championship match against The New Day at Hell in a Cell on September 16.

Sheamus & Cesaro's opponents for next week's decider will be determined in a triple threat on this week's edition of SmackDown.

Will it be a Happy Rusev Day for The Bulgarian Brute and The Drama King, who are seemingly back on the same page? Or will three-time champions The Usos or the unpredictable Sanity put a dampener on the celebrations?

Samoa Joe's feud with AJ Styles has grown increasingly personal

Will Samoa Joe pay a home visit?

With a WWE Championship rematch scheduled between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe for Hell in a Cell, The Samoan Submission Machine has continued to push the Phenomenal One's buttons to try to throw the champion off his game.

Joe crossed the line once again last week, calling the champ's wife while AJ watched in the ring, saying he was going to pay a visit to the Styles home this week. Will Joe make good on his words as this feud continues to become more personal and heated with every passing week?

Becky Lynch didn't hold back when she attacked Charlotte Flair last week

What are Lynch's plans for Flair?

Becky Lynch made her intentions clear last week when she blindsided Charlotte Flair and delivered a brutal attack, seemingly to the approval of the live crowd.

Will The Irish Lass Kicker continue her rampage, or will The Queen get the upper hand on her former best friend?

And will there be any input for Carmella, who had arguably her best match on SmackDown last week but ultimately came up short in her bid to regain the gold?