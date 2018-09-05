WWE SmackDown: Daniel Bryan sends a message to The Miz

3:00 Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella subjected Andrade Almas and Zelina Vega to matching Yes Locks as Miz and Maryse looked on Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella subjected Andrade Almas and Zelina Vega to matching Yes Locks as Miz and Maryse looked on

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella sent a powerful message to The Miz and Maryse on this week's episode of SmackDown.

Following their attack at the hands of the It Couple last week, the first item on Bryan's agenda was some retribution against the pair who had assisted in that beatdown - Andrade "Cien" Almas and his business manager Zelina Vega.

Almas was happy to accept a match with Bryan and the two once again delivered an excellent encounter which did everything to suggest the Mexican star should be Bryan's long-term opponent when he is finished with The Miz.

The match was again very close but Bryan picked up the victory, emphasising it with a vicious knee strike from Bree to Vega to let Miz and Maryse - who were in Detroit but not, at that point, at the arena - know they mean business.

The It Couple did eventually make their way to the arena, where Miz was put in a match with R Truth, who had earlier recruited Carmella to his cause after several bizarre backstage interludes.

Truth picked up a huge upset victory when he pinned Miz after Bryan's music had hit and although Almas and Vega helped fight off the Yes couple, they were eventually overpowered and put in his and hers Yes Locks as Miz and Maryse watched on.

2:35 Rusev and Aiden English combined to great effect in SmackDown's triple threat Rusev and Aiden English combined to great effect in SmackDown's triple threat

Rusev Day take step closer to titles

There had been rumblings of discontent between Rusev and Aiden English but they were very much on the same page as they booked a place in the number one contenders' match against The Bar for next week's SmackDown.

On several occasions, English broke up pin attempts or interfered to give Rusev an advantage and he capitalised on that assistance to drop Sainty leader Eric Young with a huge Machka Kick for the victory in a superb triple threat which also included The Usos.

Their unity will again be tested next week when they face Sheamus and Cesaro for the right to take on The New Day for the SmackDown straps at Hell In A Cell.