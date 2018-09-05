AJ Styles' WWE championship reign passes 300-day mark

Styles defeated Jinder Mahal to capture his second WWE title in Manchester last year Styles defeated Jinder Mahal to capture his second WWE title in Manchester last year

AJ Styles has completed 300 days as WWE champion, making nine televised defences during that time.

His most recent successful retention of the SmackDown crown took place at SummerSlam on August 19, where he was technically beaten by Samoa Joe by disqualification but kept the belt as the title can only change hands via pinfall or submission.

Joe will attempt to win the title when the two again go head to head, at Hell In A Cell, live on Sky Sports Box Office on Sunday, September 16.

Styles won the title by beating Jinder Mahal live on SmackDown in Manchester in November last year, which is also the most recent time the championship was on the line on a non-pay-per-view event.

He is the longest-running main-roster champion in WWE currently and the second longest in the company overall, with Pete Dunne's reign - which now stands at 473 days - topping the list.

Styles has some way to go to beat Brock Lesnar's recent record with the Universal title; the Beast held that crown for 504 days before dropping it to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.