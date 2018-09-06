The Good, The Bad and The NXT: The week's winners and losers in WWE

Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre became the new Raw tag-team champions this week

Hell in a Cell is now in sight and it appears some wrestlers are more prepared for the most violent pay-per-view of the year than others.

In order to survive Satan's Structure, many superstars have joined forces with their enemies or even made deals with the devil himself, but this week as the matches continued to be made official for next weekend's event it was clear who was ready for the cell and who was not.

Braun Strowman joined forces with Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler to lay out The Shield

Good Week

Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler (Raw)

Drew McIntyre has been a one-man force to be reckoned with on Monday Night Raw ever since he returned and Dolph Ziggler took him under his wing but it's obvious now that the roles have been reversed and it is McIntyre who is pushing Ziggler forward.

The Revival were supposed to have a tag title match against The B Team, something they had worked hard for and earned, before they were attacked backstage by McIntyre and Ziggler and their match was stolen.

A few minutes later, The B-Team's streak was over and the WWE Universe was looking at new Raw tag team champions.

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella subjected Andrade Almas and Zelina Vega to matching Yes Locks as Miz and Maryse looked on

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan (SmackDown)

Last week on SmackDown Live, The Miz and Maryse sent a message to Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan when they ambushed them in the middle of a match, but lightning did not strike twice in the same place since it was Daniel and Brie who cost The Miz his match against R-Truth before sending a message of their own to 'The It Couple' ahead of their match at Hell in a Cell.

Brie did not have the best return on Raw this week but she was able to put the past behind her and looks forward to Hell in a Cell on Tuesday night as she and Bryan locked in simultaneous Yes Locks on Andrade "Cien" Almas and Zelina Vega.

They also forced Miz and Maryse to look on, at the sight that they could be a part of next weekend.

Kairi Sane has developed a tougher edge since becoming NXT women's champion

Kairi Sane (NXT)

The Pirate Princess defeated Trish Adora this week on NXT in what was a huge test for the women's champion, before Shayna Baszler once again decided to spoil the party.

Sane is the only female wrestler who has refused to back down from The Queen of Spades and this week she was able to dump the former champion out of the ring and stand tall despite the obvious size difference.

Sane has changed since she's become champion. the killer instinct that she's developed is the thing that is now allowing her to take the fight to Baszler, who is still on the back foot when it comes to challenging the new champion.

Seth Rollins and his Shield brothers ended Raw down and out

Bad Week

Seth Rollins (Raw)

Seth Rollins is the current Intercontinental champion and he stood side by side with his brothers in arms this past week on Raw, but it was The Shield who were on the back foot as the WWE locker room made a beeline for the Hounds of Justice.

Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns were then arrested and released before the end of Raw so that they could return and be part of another shocking beatdown.

Rollins suffered an arm injury as part of this brawl after he was thrown into a stationary police van and his arm broke the window. The Architect has shared images of his battle wounds over the past few days and luckily many of them look superficial since he won't allow a few cuts and bruises to stand in the way of getting revenge.

The IIconics have entered what could be a dangerous feud with Asuka

The Iconics (SmackDown)

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce thought Naomi was ripe for the picking this week on SmackDown Live since they knew there was no one in the locker room who would step up and support the former women's champion.

But after Royce lost her match to Naomi and Kay then began a two-on-one assault, it was Asuka who decided to back up Naomi and allow The Iconics to 'feel the glow'.

Kay and Royce have been walking a tightrope since their arrival but finally, Asuka put them in their place this week and it could finally be the start of an interesting feud between these four women.

Johnny Gargano suffered a damaging defeat to Velveteen Dream this week

Johnny Gargano (NXT)

Johnny Gargano has been on this side of the list a number of times this year, but this week it could have been so different.

He was in the driving seat throughout his main event match with Velveteen Dream, but the scars on his soul are still ever present since they managed to cost him the match against the youngster.

Dream popped up and hit the Dream Valley Driver to record a huge win over Johnny Wrestling, who is having a crisis of conscience at present as he watches his former best friend sit at the top of the NXT ladder and could easily be the man who put Aleister Black on the shelf a few weeks ago.