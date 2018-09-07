Hulk Hogan thankful for fans' support after WWE Hall of Fame reinstatement

Hulk Hogan was recently reinstated in the WWE Hall of Fame after a three-year suspension

Hulk Hogan says he will be "forever grateful" to his fans for supporting him through his WWE Hall of Fame reinstatement.

Hogan was the subject of a three-year suspension by the company after he was recorded using a racial slur in 2015 but was reinstated in July.

Current WWE superstars The New Day and Titus O'Neil issued statements responding to Hogan's return and he is yet to appear on WWE programming.

Hogan is currently planning for an October 27 reunion event of the nWo faction alongside Kevin Nash and Scott Hall in Orlando and he admitted to having made mistakes in the past but that he was trying to repair the damage he did.

"The fans are just so loyal," he told Sports Illustrated. "We're all human, we all make mistakes, and I've made crazy, boneheaded mistakes. I'm not perfect, but I am trying to make a positive impact every day.

"People have stood by me and stuck with me. I'll never forget that. They know me, they know who I am, and they know how much I love this business-this business is my life. I've got nothing but love in my heart for the fans, I'm forever grateful."