WWE Raw: Triple H to address Undertaker ahead of Super Show-Down match

Triple H will address The Undertaker's comments to Shawn Michaels on Raw tonight, live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am.

The Dead Man made a shock return to WWE programming last week when he came out to interrupt Shawn Michaels' promo regarding the contest between the two legends in Melbourne next month.

Michaels was in the process of making his prediction that The Game will have too much for Taker when they meet in Australia when the familiar bell tolled and HBK was given an up-close-and-personal reunion with the man who retired him.

The confrontation has led to a flurry of speculation that Michaels will in some way be involved in the match and even that he could end his eight-year retirement to face Undertaker at some point.

Triple H's words tonight, therefore, will take on extra significance with that new layer to the storyline in play.

Mick Foley, as Mankind, took on The Undertaker in arguably the most famous Hell In A Cell match of all time

Foley to relive Hell In A Cell history

Twenty years on from his famous - and infamous - fall from the top of the Cell, and through a table, Mick Foley is in New Orleans tonight to advise the current Raw roster what to expect from the punishing structure.

1:19 Foley's fall from the top of the Cell at King of the Ring 1998 is an iconic pro wrestling moment Foley's fall from the top of the Cell at King of the Ring 1998 is an iconic pro wrestling moment

As Mankind, Foley took one of the most memorable bumps in WWE history when he was thrown off the cage and through a table by the Undertaker at King of the Ring 1998.

Roman Reigns defends his Universal title against Braun Strowman at Hell In A Cell on September 16, so will either man go to Foley for some last-minute advice?

Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey steps into the ring in tag-team action tonight

Ronda Rousey competes in tag match

In the same city that hosted her WWE in-ring debut at this year's WrestleMania, Raw women's champion Ronda Rousey stands alongside her friend and training partner Natalya to battle former titleholder Alexa Bliss and the always-entertaining Alicia Fox in tag team action.

2:59 Rousey defends her title against Alexa Bliss at Hell In A Cell Rousey defends her title against Alexa Bliss at Hell In A Cell

This past Monday night, Bliss made Natalya submit to her own version of Rousey's armbar as the champion looked on from ringside.

Can Rousey and Natalya score some retribution this coming Monday night, six nights before Bliss gets her rematch against the former UFC champion at Sunday night's Hell In A Cell event on Sky Sports Box Office.