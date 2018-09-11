WWE News

News

WATCH: Triple H issues response to Undertaker ahead of Super Show-Down match

Last Updated: 11/09/18 10:43am
3:42
Triple H sent a message to The Undertaker this week as the build-up to their match in Australia begins to boil
Triple H sent a message to The Undertaker this week as the build-up to their match in Australia begins to boil

Triple H issued his response to Undertaker's verbal battle with Shawn Michaels on this week's episode of Raw.

The Phenom made a shock return to WWE television last Monday night, confronting Trips' long-time friend and colleague Shawn Michaels.

Michaels was in town to have his say on the contest between Taker and The Game, which takes place at the Melbourne Box Office event on October 6.

WWE Late Night Raw

September 11, 2018, 9:00pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

Undertaker's verdict was that both men have an issue with him because when he beat them - in iconic WrestleMania matches - he "took part of their souls".

For Michaels it also represented the final time he would step into the ring but Triple H remains an active competitor, albeit on a part-time basis, and he had plenty to say about last week's joust.

Click on the video above to see what Triple H had to say on this week's show.

Also See:

Trending

Around Sky Sports

WWE Hell In A Cell!

Book the latest PPV now

WWE on Sky Sports

Check out TV times for our WWE coverage

Sky Sports Lock Up

Batista Exclusive!

Sky Sports Pass

Watch the Premier League for just £7.99.

Twitter

Follow @SkySportsWWE on Twitter

©2018 Sky UK