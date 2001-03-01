Arsenal vs Spurs

The north London derby is the capital’s stellar fixture and one of the most passionately-contested clashes of the season.

After Arsenal’s dominance in the modern era, Tottenham supporters will feel they have gained the upper hand over their rivals with back-to-back finishes above the Gunners since 2016/17.

But the sides head into their next derby day evenly matched – and vying for a vital three points.

Here, Sky Sports takes an interactive look at how the competition between the two London clubs has evolved throughout the Premier League years.

See which players and managers have come and gone. Find out whether finance has shaped each side’s fortunes. Recall the moments that defined the derbies and see which kits they wore...