Arsenal vs Spurs

'Amazing circumstances'
Arsenal's Invincibles claim Premier League title at White Hart Lane
The north London derby is the capital’s stellar fixture and one of the most passionately-contested clashes of the season.
After Arsenal’s dominance in the modern era, Tottenham supporters will feel they have gained the upper hand over their rivals with back-to-back finishes above the Gunners since 2016/17.
But the sides head into their next derby day evenly matched – and vying for a vital three points.
Here, Sky Sports takes an interactive look at how the competition between the two London clubs has evolved throughout the Premier League years.
See which players and managers have come and gone. Find out whether finance has shaped each side’s fortunes. Recall the moments that defined the derbies and see which kits they wore...
Arsene Wenger transformed the Gunners’ rocky start to life in the Premier League with a third-place finish in his first term, proceeding to win three top-flight titles over the following seven years – including the 2003/04 Invincibles campaign.
Meanwhile, Spurs endured turbulent times until the early 2000s before stabilising in 2009/10 and peaking with a runners-up finish behind Chelsea in 2016/17.
Beat Tottenham en-route to winning FA Cup and also lift League Cup
Claim first European trophy with 1-0 win over Parma in Cup Winners’ Cup
Sack manager George Graham
Arsene Wenger appointed manager
Ian Wright breaks Cliff Bastin's record to become club’s all-time top scorer with 179 goals
Dennis Bergkamp scores hat-trick during 3-3 draw at Leicester – capped with iconic goal
Win first ever PL title and lift FA Cup
Reach CL quarter-finals but lose 2-2 to Valencia on away goals on aggregate
Sign Spurs centre-back Sol Campbell
Win PL and FA Cup, with Sylvain Wiltord scoring iconic winner against Man Utd
Youth academy releases Harry Kane at nine years old
Robert Pires scores winning goal as Arsenal beat Southampton 1-0 in the FA Cup final
Win the PL title without losing a game, earning the nickname The Invincibles.
Lose to Chelsea in CL quarter-finals after 2-1 second-leg defeat at Highbury
Beat Man Utd on penalties to lift FA Cup at Millennium Stadium
Thierry Henry breaks Ian Wright’s record to become club’s all-time top scorer
Lose 2-1 to Barcelona in CL final
Move to Emirates Stadium after 93 years at Highbury
Draw 1-1 with Liverpool at Emirates in CL quarter-final first leg, but lose 4-2 at Anfield
Breeze past Villarreal in CL quarter-finals but lose 4-1 on aggregate to Man Utd in semis
Hold Barcelona to 2-2 draw at Emirates in CL quarter-final first leg but lose 4-1 at Nou Camp
Beat Hull City 3-2 in extra-time to lift FA Cup
Cruise to 4-0 win over Aston Villa in FA Cup final
Lift FA Cup after 2-1 win over newly-crowned PL champions Chelsea
Arsene Wenger steps down after 22 years in charge
Unai Emery appointed manager
Nayim hits stunning volley during 2-0 win over Liverpool
Four goals in four minutes during 4-2 win against Southampton
Nayim hat-trick eliminates Manchester City in FA Cup quarter-final
Jurgen Klinsmann scores overhead stunner – followed by iconic diving celebration
Ronny Rosenthal hits hat-trick during 6-2 win over Southampton in FA Cup
Beat Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield in FA Cup quarter-finals but lose 4-1 to Everton in semis
Thump eventual champions Manchester United 4-1 at White Hart Lane
Klinsmann returns to club on loan from Sampdoria
Appoint former Arsenal manager George Graham
Klinsmann nets four against Wimbledon in 6-2 win
Allan Nielson nets winner in League Cup final
Stephen Carr caps 3-1 win against Sunderland with spectacular solo goal
Thrash Chelsea 5-1 in League Cup semi-final second leg
Gus Poyet nets last-minute equaliser against Arsenal
Lose 2-1 to Blackburn in League Cup final, with Andy Cole netting winning goal
Finish 14th in PL table with just 45 points
Reach UEFA Cup quarter-final but lose 4-3 on aggregate to Sevilla
Lift League Cup with 2-1 win over Chelsea after Jonathan Woodgate nets extra-time winner
Sign former Arsenal centre-back William Gallas
Lose 2-0 to Portsmouth in FA Cup semi-final
Eliminate AC Milan 1-0 on aggregate in CL but lose heavily to Real Madrid in quarter-finals
Harry Kane makes PL debut
Suffer 5-1 defeat to Chelsea in FA Cup semi-final at Wembley
Lose 4-1 to FC Basel on penalties in Europa League quarter-finals
Beat Man Utd 2-1 in final game at White Hart Lane before moving to Wembley until stadium redevelopment completed
Finish PL runners-up – their highest top-flight finish in 53 years
Tottenham didn’t spend a penny on first-team transfers this summer, while record-signing Davinson Sanchez, who joined in 2017, is the cheapest top transfer of all Big Six clubs.
However, Spurs have actually spent more on players than Arsenal over the past 26 years, hitting the £1bn mark in 2017/18 – that’s £89m more than their rivals.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Davinson Sanchez
Who has made the most Premier League appearances for Arsenal?
Some of the most iconic players in Premier League history have played for these clubs, and some – such as Sol Campbell and William Gallas - have played for both. But our interactive player list will also remind you of some you may have forgotten.
Sky Sports’ very own Paul Merson played every league game for Arsenal in 1995/96, while Steve Sedgley and Teddy Sheringham each made 42 appearances in single seasons for Spurs before the league was reduced to 20 teams.
Remember when the Gunners signed Thierry Henry? Spurs' top transfer that term was Chris Perry, while Stephen Carr was named their Player of the Year.
George Graham was in charge at Highbury for nine years before Bruce Rioch’s brief stint was succeeded by Wenger’s remarkable 22 years at the helm.
Meanwhile, Spurs have seen 13 managers come and go on a permanent basis during the Premier League era – exactly one appointment every two years, on average. Mauricio Pochettino is now their longest-serving manager in the Premier League having first taken the reins in 2014.
1986-95
W225 D133 L102
7 trophies
1995
W7 D3 L9
0 trophies
1995-96
W22 D15 L10
0 trophies
1996
W2 D2 L2
0 trophies
1996
W3 D0 L1
0 trophies
1996-2018
W707 D280 L248
17 trophies
2018-
W13 D4 L2
0 trophies
1992-93
W23 D11 L17
0 trophies
1993-94
W20 D17 L28
0 trophies
1994
W0 D0 L1
0 trophies
1994-97
W56 D42 L48
0 trophies
1997
W0 D0 L1
0 trophies
1997-98
W10 D8 L11
0 trophies
1998
W3 D2 L1
0 trophies
1998-2001
W50 D35 L41
1 trophy
2001
W1 D0 L1
0 trophies
2001-03
W41 D18 L45
0 trophies
2003-04
W16 D7 L16
0 trophies
2004
W5 D4 L4
0 trophies
2004-07
W67 D38 L43
0 trophies
2007
W0 D0 L1
0 trophies
2007-08
W21 D16 L17
1 trophy
2008-12
W98 D50 L50
0 trophies
2012-13
W44 D20 L16
0 trophies
2013-14
W14 D4 L10
0 trophies
2014-
W133 D52 L52
0 trophies
In terms of Premier League head to heads, Arsenal still boast bragging rights with 19 victories to Spurs' 12 – with another 21 clashes ending in stalemate.
The two ultimate goal fests have come since the turn of millennium, topped with the Gunners' 5-4 win in 2004 and the 4-4 thriller four years later.
Arsenal's biggest winning margins both came in 2012 with back-to-back 5-2 wins, while Spurs have only ever managed a two-goal advantage – a 3-1 victory in 1993 and a 2-0 win last year.
Armed with 26 years of history, you now have the opportunity to select your ultimate Premier League North London combined XI.