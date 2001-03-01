Arsenal vs Spurs

Evolution of a rivalry

Arsenal v Spurs

By Adam Smith @DataSmith101 and Arron Sekhri

The north London derby is the capital’s stellar fixture and one of the most passionately-contested clashes of the season.

After Arsenal’s dominance in the modern era, Tottenham supporters will feel they have gained the upper hand over their rivals with back-to-back finishes above the Gunners since 2016/17.

But the sides head into their next derby day evenly matched – and vying for a vital three points.

Here, Sky Sports takes an interactive look at how the competition between the two London clubs has evolved throughout the Premier League years.

See which players and managers have come and gone. Find out whether finance has shaped each side’s fortunes. Recall the moments that defined the derbies and see which kits they wore...

'Amazing circumstances'

Arsenal's Invincibles claim Premier League title at White Hart Lane

Ups and downs

Arsene Wenger transformed the Gunners’ rocky start to life in the Premier League with a third-place finish in his first term, proceeding to win three top-flight titles over the following seven years – including the 2003/04 Invincibles campaign.

Meanwhile, Spurs endured turbulent times until the early 2000s before stabilising in 2009/10 and peaking with a runners-up finish behind Chelsea in 2016/17.

League Position

Key Moments

1993

Beat Tottenham en-route to winning FA Cup and also lift League Cup

1994

Claim first European trophy with 1-0 win over Parma in Cup Winners’ Cup

1995

Sack manager George Graham

1996

Arsene Wenger appointed manager

1997

Ian Wright breaks Cliff Bastin's record to become club’s all-time top scorer with 179 goals

Dennis Bergkamp scores hat-trick during 3-3 draw at Leicester – capped with iconic goal

1998

Win first ever PL title and lift FA Cup

2001

Reach CL quarter-finals but lose 2-2 to Valencia on away goals on aggregate

Sign Spurs centre-back Sol Campbell

2002

Win PL and FA Cup, with Sylvain Wiltord scoring iconic winner against Man Utd

Youth academy releases Harry Kane at nine years old

2003

Robert Pires scores winning goal as Arsenal beat Southampton 1-0 in the FA Cup final

2004

Win the PL title without losing a game, earning the nickname The Invincibles.

Lose to Chelsea in CL quarter-finals after 2-1 second-leg defeat at Highbury

2005

Beat Man Utd on penalties to lift FA Cup at Millennium Stadium

Thierry Henry breaks Ian Wright’s record to become club’s all-time top scorer

2006

Lose 2-1 to Barcelona in CL final

Move to Emirates Stadium after 93 years at Highbury

2008

Draw 1-1 with Liverpool at Emirates in CL quarter-final first leg, but lose 4-2 at Anfield

2009

Breeze past Villarreal in CL quarter-finals but lose 4-1 on aggregate to Man Utd in semis

2010

Hold Barcelona to 2-2 draw at Emirates in CL quarter-final first leg but lose 4-1 at Nou Camp

2014

Beat Hull City 3-2 in extra-time to lift FA Cup

2015

Cruise to 4-0 win over Aston Villa in FA Cup final

2017

Lift FA Cup after 2-1 win over newly-crowned PL champions Chelsea

2018

Arsene Wenger steps down after 22 years in charge

Unai Emery appointed manager

1992

Nayim hits stunning volley during 2-0 win over Liverpool

1993

Four goals in four minutes during 4-2 win against Southampton

Nayim hat-trick eliminates Manchester City in FA Cup quarter-final

1994

Jurgen Klinsmann scores overhead stunner – followed by iconic diving celebration

1995

Ronny Rosenthal hits hat-trick during 6-2 win over Southampton in FA Cup

Beat Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield in FA Cup quarter-finals but lose 4-1 to Everton in semis

1996

Thump eventual champions Manchester United 4-1 at White Hart Lane

1997

Klinsmann returns to club on loan from Sampdoria

1998

Appoint former Arsenal manager George Graham

Klinsmann nets four against Wimbledon in 6-2 win

1999

Allan Nielson nets winner in League Cup final

2000

Stephen Carr caps 3-1 win against Sunderland with spectacular solo goal

2001

Thrash Chelsea 5-1 in League Cup semi-final second leg

Gus Poyet nets last-minute equaliser against Arsenal

2002

Lose 2-1 to Blackburn in League Cup final, with Andy Cole netting winning goal

2004

Finish 14th in PL table with just 45 points

2007

Reach UEFA Cup quarter-final but lose 4-3 on aggregate to Sevilla

2008

Lift League Cup with 2-1 win over Chelsea after Jonathan Woodgate nets extra-time winner

2010

Sign former Arsenal centre-back William Gallas

Lose 2-0 to Portsmouth in FA Cup semi-final

2011

Eliminate AC Milan 1-0 on aggregate in CL but lose heavily to Real Madrid in quarter-finals

2012

Harry Kane makes PL debut

Suffer 5-1 defeat to Chelsea in FA Cup semi-final at Wembley

2013

Lose 4-1 to FC Basel on penalties in Europa League quarter-finals

2017

Beat Man Utd 2-1 in final game at White Hart Lane before moving to Wembley until stadium redevelopment completed

Finish PL runners-up – their highest top-flight finish in 53 years

Greatest derby goal?

Former Gunner David Bentley lobs Manuel Almunia in style

In their last eight Premier League meetings, how many times have Arsenal beaten Tottenham?

One Two Three

The financial battle

Tottenham didn’t spend a penny on first-team transfers this summer, while record-signing Davinson Sanchez, who joined in 2017, is the cheapest top transfer of all Big Six clubs.

However, Spurs have actually spent more on players than Arsenal over the past 26 years, hitting the £1bn mark in 2017/18 – that’s £89m more than their rivals.

Transfers

Record transfer

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
£
6
0
m

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Davinson Sanchez
£
3
8
m

Davinson Sanchez

Year-by-year breakdown

Credit: transfermarkt.com

Who has made the most Premier League appearances for Arsenal?

Ray Parlour David Seaman Dennis Bergkamp

Sol switches sides

Tottenham fans' fury as former captain Sol Campbell lines up against them

The players

Some of the most iconic players in Premier League history have played for these clubs, and some – such as Sol Campbell and William Gallas - have played for both. But our interactive player list will also remind you of some you may have forgotten.

Sky Sports’ very own Paul Merson played every league game for Arsenal in 1995/96, while Steve Sedgley and Teddy Sheringham each made 42 appearances in single seasons for Spurs before the league was reduced to 20 teams.

Remember when the Gunners signed Thierry Henry? Spurs' top transfer that term was Chris Perry, while Stephen Carr was named their Player of the Year.

Most used players

Arsenal

Spurs

Genius

Thierry Henry dribbles from inside own half to score iconic goal

The managers

George Graham was in charge at Highbury for nine years before Bruce Rioch’s brief stint was succeeded by Wenger’s remarkable 22 years at the helm.

Meanwhile, Spurs have seen 13 managers come and go on a permanent basis during the Premier League era – exactly one appointment every two years, on average. Mauricio Pochettino is now their longest-serving manager in the Premier League having first taken the reins in 2014.

Managers

George Graham

1986-95
W225 D133 L102
7 trophies

Stewart Houston

1995
W7 D3 L9
0 trophies

Bruce Rioch

1995-96
W22 D15 L10
0 trophies

Stewart Houston

1996
W2 D2 L2
0 trophies

Pat Rice

1996
W3 D0 L1
0 trophies

Arsene Wenger

1996-2018
W707 D280 L248
17 trophies

Unai Emery

2018-
W13 D4 L2
0 trophies

Livermore / Clemence

1992-93
W23 D11 L17
0 trophies

Osvaldo Ardiles

1993-94
W20 D17 L28
0 trophies

Steve Perryman

1994
W0 D0 L1
0 trophies

Gerry Francis

1994-97
W56 D42 L48
0 trophies

Chris Hughton

1997
W0 D0 L1
0 trophies

Christian Gross

1997-98
W10 D8 L11
0 trophies

David Pleat

1998
W3 D2 L1
0 trophies

George Graham

1998-2001
W50 D35 L41
1 trophy

David Pleat

2001
W1 D0 L1
0 trophies

Glenn Hoddle

2001-03
W41 D18 L45
0 trophies

David Pleat

2003-04
W16 D7 L16
0 trophies

Jacques Santini

2004
W5 D4 L4
0 trophies

Martin Jol

2004-07
W67 D38 L43
0 trophies

Clive Allen

2007
W0 D0 L1
0 trophies

Juande Ramos

2007-08
W21 D16 L17
1 trophy

Harry Redknapp

2008-12
W98 D50 L50
0 trophies

Andre Villas-Boas

2012-13
W44 D20 L16
0 trophies

Tim Sherwood

2013-14
W14 D4 L10
0 trophies

Mauricio Pochettino

2014-
W133 D52 L52
0 trophies

When did Tottenham last win at Arsenal in the Premier League?

2008 2010 2014

History of the kits

1992/93

Credit: premierleague.com

Derby days

In terms of Premier League head to heads, Arsenal still boast bragging rights with 19 victories to Spurs' 12 – with another 21 clashes ending in stalemate.

The two ultimate goal fests have come since the turn of millennium, topped with the Gunners' 5-4 win in 2004 and the 4-4 thriller four years later.

Arsenal's biggest winning margins both came in 2012 with back-to-back 5-2 wins, while Spurs have only ever managed a two-goal advantage – a 3-1 victory in 1993 and a 2-0 win last year.

Premier League H2H

1
9
2
1
1
2
0-13-11-32-12-02-13-02-14-51-03-01-32-13-05-25-21-00-12-0
1-11-10-00-00-01-10-01-11-11-12-21-11-12-24-40-03-31-11-12-21-1
1-01-31-02-12-12-12-32-12-12-12-01-0

Kane curler

Harry Kane curls past David Ospina in 2-2 draw at White Hart Lane

Armed with 26 years of history, you now have the opportunity to select your ultimate Premier League North London combined XI.

Team selector

