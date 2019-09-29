Dina Asher-Smith takes silver as Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce wins gold in world 100m final

Asher-Smith finished second in the final with a personal best time of 10.83s

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce beat Great Britain's Dina Asher-Smith to win the gold medal for Jamaica in the World Athletics Championships' women's 100m final in a time of 10.71 seconds in Doha.

Fraser-Pryce, 32, won 100m gold at the World Championships for the fourth time, adding to her two Olympic titles and cementing her status as arguably the greatest female sprinter of her generation.

Asher-Smith, ranked No 1 in the world, finished second in the final with a personal best time of 10.83s - a new British record.



The 23-year-old triple European champion claimed her first ever individual global medal. She also became the first British female to win an individual World Championship sprint medal in 36 years.

Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou took the bronze medal in 10.9s.

Asher-Smith: Fraser-Pryce is a legend

"I worked so hard for this, for this championship, and hopefully I'll go on to do bigger things. When I stood on the line I was thinking right, this is your time to go," Asher-Smith said after the final in Doha.

"A PB, a national record - that is more than you can ask for in a final. Shelly-Ann did a fantastic performance and that's why she's an absolute legend. I am happy!

"It's a long season and it's easy to get carried away in having the small achievements along the way. For me and my coach, it's always been stay focused, make sure your training is tailored towards this and keep one eye on the prize."

