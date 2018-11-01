WADA president Sir Craig Reedie rejects calls to resign

0:27 Sir Craig Reedie has rejected calls to resign as WADA president following the reinstatement of Russia's anti-doping agency Sir Craig Reedie has rejected calls to resign as WADA president following the reinstatement of Russia's anti-doping agency

World Anti-Doping Agency president Sir Craig Reedie has dismissed calls to step down in the wake of criticism for reinstating Russia in October.

Reedie stated at a WADA keynote speech on Thursday he intended to see out his mandate as president until it ends in November 2019.

The US government hosted an emergency meeting at the White House on Wednesday looking to resolve the global doping crisis, with a key speaker Callum Skinner, Olympic cycling champion, saying he felt WADA and the International Olympic Committee had let athletes down.

"Who and what does WADA and the IOC truly represent? The number one answer should be athletes," Skinner said.

"But what have we got? Two bodies that suppress the athletes' voice. treating it with disdain and dismissing it as misinformed when they should be applauding athlete debate and engagement."

The 26-year-old added he felt WADA and the IOC had failed to back "thousands of clean athletes" and bow to "politics over principles".

Reedie, though, insisted he would not step down and said there was a problem within the athlete community.

Responding to Skinner's claims, Reedie said: "There are roughly two opinions between athletes, one is represented perhaps by Callum and people who are on the WADA athlete committee.

"And the other who serve on the International Olympic athletes' committee. Going forward we are intentionally keen on enhanced athlete representation.

"But we have to deal with all athletes and it's important now, the Callum Skinners of this world and the other athletes get together and decide how they are going to be represented.

"Once we can do that, then yes certainly we will meet many of these suggestions we have had."

WADA has also received claims of bullying by their executives towards their own Athlete Commission chair Beckie Scott

Reedie confirmed an investigation into the bullying claims against Scott was underway.

He added further details would not be revealed until he had spoken to Scott which he intends to do on November 11 at a WADA Foundation Board meeting in Baku.

RUSADA was last month reinstated by the World Anti-Doping Agency following its suspension in November 2015 for allegations of state-sponsored doping in Russia.