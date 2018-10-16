Golden State Warriors' Kevin Durant says Ring Night a distraction for NBA season opener

2:28 Golden State Warriors begin the defence of their NBA title against Oklahoma City Thunder, live on Sky Sports Golden State Warriors begin the defence of their NBA title against Oklahoma City Thunder, live on Sky Sports

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant admits Ring Night could be a distraction for their season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder, live on Sky Sports.

The Warriors will be celebrating a third NBA Championship in four years before the game in a ceremony which will see a banner raised and rings handed out at the Oracle Arena in Oakland.

Durant is sure to receive a hero's welcome after being crowned NBA Finals Most Valuable Player for a second consecutive year, but although he is looking forward to the festivities, he does not want them to detract from the match.

Asked about Ring Night, he said: "Just the energy in the building. Everything. From what we're going to be wearing to actually getting our rings and raising the banner, it's going to be an amazing night.

"Hopefully we come out and handle business on the basketball court.

"It's just a show. On Ring Night, you go out onto the floor, you might come back and get introduced.

"It's a distraction from the game, it's a great distraction don't get me wrong, but when you've got to play a basketball game and right before you've got to focus on something else it tends to throw you off a bit.

"If you've experienced it more than once, I think guys know what's coming and be ready for the moment."

Stephen Curry missed nearly six weeks of last season with a knee injury

Durant has also backed Warriors point guard Stephen Curry to return to the form which saw him win the NBA Most Valuable Player award in 2015 and 2016, as the Californian outfit look to reach a fifth straight finals.

"He's always been elite to me and special," said the 30-year-old. "I just think he's focused and locked in, and taking care of what he needs to take care of, like a seasoned veteran does.

"I give him such high expectations - I never really look at him falling down because he got injured or didn't play. I'll always feel like he's elite."

